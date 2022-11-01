Aakash Chopra has lauded Jos Buttler for playing a match-winning knock in England's T20 World Cup 2022 clash against New Zealand.

Buttler smashed 73 runs off 47 balls as England set a 180-run target for the Kiwis in their Group 1 Super 12 game in Brisbane on Tuesday, November 1. Their bowlers then restricted Kane Williamson and Co. to 159/6 to register a convincing 20-run win.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the England skipper was back to his dominant best with the bat. He said:

"Jos Buttler became boss Buttler and when he plays like that, amazing things happen. He got a life at the start, it was a difficult catch that Kane (Williamson) dropped, and then there was an easy catch that Daryl Mitchell dropped."

Chopra placed Buttler on a high pedestal. The former India opener observed:

"Our Player of the Match was Jos Buttler. It was his 100th T20I and he scored 73 runs in that. He is such an amazing player, I am saying there is no T20 batter better than him in the world at the moment, he is the best."

Buttler scored 18 runs and was dismissed for a duck in England's first two matches against Afghanistan and Ireland respectively. He got off to a sedate start against the Kiwis and pressed the accelerator pedal as his innings progressed.

"He remains consistent despite running at a strike rate of 150" - Aakash Chopra on Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler became England's highest run-scorer in T20I cricket.

Chopra praised Buttler for being consistent despite batting aggressively. He elaborated:

"He has the ability to play shots in areas where no one can. He remains consistent despite running at a strike rate of 150. He has a remarkable ability to score runs and finally he has got runs under his belt."

Chopra also lauded Alex Hales for making his fellow opener's task easier. The reputed commentator stated:

"This tournament was not good for openers and captains till now but things are changing slowly. Alex Hales was at the other end. Buttler wouldn't have scored these many runs if Alex Hales had not played well because his half-century was also very good. They neutralized New Zealand's threat."

ICC @ICC



Jos Buttler's stunning 47-ball 73 earns him the A captain's knockJos Buttler's stunning 47-ball 73 earns him the @aramco POTM A captain's knock 💪Jos Buttler's stunning 47-ball 73 earns him the @aramco POTM 👏 https://t.co/vkvflhXqbF

Hales scored 52 runs off 40 balls and dominated the 81-run opening partnership with Buttler. The England captain, who struck seven fours and two sixes during his innings, took on the aggressor's role only after Hales' dismissal.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will Jos Buttler score another half-century against Sri Lanka? Yes No 0 votes