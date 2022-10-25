Aakash Chopra feels the Sri Lankan batters will be bombarded with bouncers by the Australian bowlers in their T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Super 12 clash.

The two sides will lock horns at the Optus Stadium in Perth in the only match scheduled for Tuesday, October 25. While the Aussies head into the encounter after suffering a hammering at the hands of Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand, the Lankan Lions registered a comfortable win against Ireland in their first game.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted that Dasun Shanaka and Co. will be confronted with some chin music. He said:

"I feel at least two batters will get dismissed by bouncers. They will be scared and threatened slightly with bouncers. It is the ground in Perth."

Chopra expects the Aussie pacers to have a field day on the bouncy track in Perth. The former India opener elaborated:

"Fast bowlers will dominate here. They will be absolutely outstanding. Starc will just crank it up. Hazlewood and Starc will together pick up four or more wickets. Actually, Cummins might also have one or two wickets in his account."

Josh Hazlewood picked up two wickets against the Black Caps. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins went wicketless in that game, with all three pacers being taken to the cleaners by the Kiwi batters.

"Warner and Marsh will score 60+ runs" - Aakash Chopra

David Warner had an unfortunate dismissal in Australia's opening game against New Zealand.

Chopra reckons David Warner and Mitchell Marsh will be amongst the runs for the defending champions. He observed:

"Warner and Marsh, I feel the opening partnership of Warner and Finch can also be 60-70 runs, but Marsh will come at No. 3, both will come and hit. I feel Warner is not going to get out this time. Warner and Marsh will score 60+ runs."

Chopra concluded by predicting an emphatic win for Aaron Finch's side. The reputed commentator explained:

"Last but not the least, Australia to win by a huge margin because the net run rate loss they suffered in the first match against New Zealand, they will want to cover up for that. They will probably bowl first if they win the toss, they will dismiss or limit the opposition team to 100 to 115 and achieve the target in 12 to 14 overs."

Australia are currently placed last in the Group 1 points table, with no points and a negative net run rate of 4.45. They might have to win all their remaining matches convincingly to stand a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will David Warner score a half-century against Sri Lanka? Yes No 0 votes