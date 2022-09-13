T20 World Cup 2022: "Yuzi Chahal is the only legit wicket-taking option" - Aakash Chopra questions the choice of spinners in India's squad

Aakash Chopra has questioned the selectors' decision to pick Yuzvendra Chahal as the only 'legitimate wicket-taking spinner' in India's squad for the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia later this year.

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin are the other two spinners in the 15-member Indian squad that was chosen on Monday, September 12. Ravi Bishoi has been picked as one of the four reserves for the global tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that while the selectors have tried to cover all the bases, the spin attack lacks potency. He explained:

"You have picked three spinners - an off-spinner, a leg-spinner and a left-arm spinner. So you have picked different-different options but Yuzi Chahal is the only legit wicket-taking option in T20 cricket."

Chopra added that both Axar and Ashwin are predominantly run-saving options. The former India batter elaborated:

"The others are defensive options - make no mistake, that is the truth. You can see the numbers for the last 12 months, IPL included for both of them - Axar and Ravichandran Ashwin."

Axar has been picked as a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. Ashwin has likely been picked to have a spinner who can take the ball away from the left-handers and for his ability to score a few runs down the order.

"Ravi Bishnoi was a tempting option available to you" - Aakash Chopra

Ravi Bishnoi bowled an excellent spell in the Asia Cup Super 4 game against Pakistan.

Chopra feels either Bishnoi or Kuldeep Yadav could have been picked as another attacking spinner. He observed:

"Ravi Bishnoi was a tempting option available to you. You are not thinking about Kuldeep at all, which is slightly disappointing, but he could also have been a wicket-taking option. But you didn't think about either of them."

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Ravi Bishnoi should have been included in the t20 world cup squad. Rest everything seems fine. Ravi Bishnoi should have been included in the t20 world cup squad. Rest everything seems fine.

Chopra is also unsure if either Axar or Ashwin can perform the second spinner's role alongside Chahal. The renowned commentator said:

"It will be very interesting whether you will be able to play two out of the three spinners in the XI. Will you be able to play either Axar or Ravi (Ashwin) along with Yuzi Chahal - that's going to be a big one."

The Men in Blue are unlikely to field four pacers in their playing XI as that would compromise their batting depth unless they play either Axar or Ashwin as the sole spinner. They could opt to play three specialist seamers and one spinner, with Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda performing the fifth and sixth bowlers' roles.

