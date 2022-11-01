T20 World Cup 2022: "Absolute tuk tuk player" - Twitterati blame Kane Williamson's slow knock for New Zealand's 20-run loss to England

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson struggled to get going during his run-a-ball knock of 40 against England in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, November 1.

With the Kiwis chasing a stiff target of 180, the onus was on Williamson to get his team off to a positive start after they lost Devon Conway in the second over. However, the veteran batter failed to score runs at a frantic pace, finishing with an underwhelming strike rate of 100 in his 40-ball stay at the crease.

The right-handed batter hit three boundaries before perishing to leg spinner Adil Rashid in the 15th over of the run chase. Several fans took to social media to raise questions over Williamson's defensive approach.

Here are some of the reactions:

Raja Mitra @RajaMitraenligh Kane Williamson should stop playing T20 International cricket with that approach and strike rate . Kane Williamson should stop playing T20 International cricket with that approach and strike rate .

Subhash Chax @chax888 #ICCT20WorldCup2022 #NZvENG Kane Williamson's strike rate is a big concern. Other NZ batters are put into pressure. This is not alright #Trending Kane Williamson's strike rate is a big concern. Other NZ batters are put into pressure. This is not alright #Trending #ICCT20WorldCup2022 #NZvENG

𝙈𝙙 𝘼𝙯𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙪𝙙𝙙𝙞𝙣 @azharsays_ #T20worldcup22 Kane Williamson has been a weak link in T20s from IPL 2022. Not watching him scoring at a pace which T20 format demands. What's wrong with him? #ENGvNZ Kane Williamson has been a weak link in T20s from IPL 2022. Not watching him scoring at a pace which T20 format demands. What's wrong with him? #ENGvNZ #T20worldcup22

Abdul Khaliq @Taanakkaran MOTM - Kane Williamson, single handedly took the game away from Kiwis. MOTM - Kane Williamson, single handedly took the game away from Kiwis.

noname @nomaderer Kane williamson needs to be sacked from T20I team. Kane williamson needs to be sacked from T20I team.

अनुराग @anuragfcbm What's the difference between Temba Bavuma and Kane Williamson? What's the difference between Temba Bavuma and Kane Williamson?

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket This is the anchoring I do have a problem with. Kane Williamson scoring 40 (40) in a chase of 180 is just not done. #ENGvNZ This is the anchoring I do have a problem with. Kane Williamson scoring 40 (40) in a chase of 180 is just not done. #ENGvNZ

Swapnil Shanbhag/ स्वप्निल शानभाग @swapniltalks MY God, Williamson is an absolute tuk tuk player in T20s, all run a ball innings MY God, Williamson is an absolute tuk tuk player in T20s, all run a ball innings

Yash Jain @proteasyash Kane Williamson playing over martin guptill 🤦🤦 Kane Williamson playing over martin guptill 🤦🤦

Tat'uRadebe @hlubizer Kane Williamson has scored 40 runs off 40 balls. That's basically waste of balls. Someone else could have scored that 40 having faced 20 balls. Martin Guptill is wasted in the stands. #T20WorldCup Kane Williamson has scored 40 runs off 40 balls. That's basically waste of balls. Someone else could have scored that 40 having faced 20 balls. Martin Guptill is wasted in the stands. #T20WorldCup

The senior batter has struggled for form in the ongoing showpiece event. The seasoned campaigner has mustered 71 runs in three matches and has a dismal strike rate of 93.42 to his name.

He has received flak from all quarters for his flop show on the big stage. Many Kiwi supporters have also questioned the move to play Williamson over Martin Guptill, who they feel is a much more impactful player than the New Zealand captain in T20 cricket.

England secure stunning 20-run victory over New Zealand in crucial tie to remain in contention for semi-final berth

The contest against New Zealand was of utmost importance for the Jos Buttler-led England side, given that they needed to win it in order to stay afloat in the competition.

After electing to bat first at the Gabba in Brisbane, England managed to post an impressive total of 179 thanks to brilliant half-centuries from openers Jos Buttler (73) and Alex Hales (52).

New Zealand's run chase started on a shaky note as they lost both their opening batters early. Kane Williamson steadied the ship alongside Glenn Phillips with their 91-run stand. However, it wasn't enough for them as they ultimately suffered their maiden defeat in the tournament.

With their 20-run victory, England have now moved into second place in the points table in Group 1. Jos Buttler and Co. have five points to their tally along with a new run rate of 0.547 at this juncture. New Zealand, on the other hand, continue to be the table-toppers with five points and a net run rate of 2.233.

