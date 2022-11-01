T20 World Cup 2022: "Absolute tuk tuk player" - Twitterati blame Kane Williamson's slow knock for New Zealand's 20-run loss to England

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson struggled to get going during his run-a-ball knock of 40 against England in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, November 1.
With the Kiwis chasing a stiff target of 180, the onus was on Williamson to get his team off to a positive start after they lost Devon Conway in the second over. However, the veteran batter failed to score runs at a frantic pace, finishing with an underwhelming strike rate of 100 in his 40-ball stay at the crease.
The right-handed batter hit three boundaries before perishing to leg spinner Adil Rashid in the 15th over of the run chase. Several fans took to social media to raise questions over Williamson's defensive approach.
Here are some of the reactions:
The senior batter has struggled for form in the ongoing showpiece event. The seasoned campaigner has mustered 71 runs in three matches and has a dismal strike rate of 93.42 to his name.
He has received flak from all quarters for his flop show on the big stage. Many Kiwi supporters have also questioned the move to play Williamson over Martin Guptill, who they feel is a much more impactful player than the New Zealand captain in T20 cricket.
England secure stunning 20-run victory over New Zealand in crucial tie to remain in contention for semi-final berth
The contest against New Zealand was of utmost importance for the Jos Buttler-led England side, given that they needed to win it in order to stay afloat in the competition.
After electing to bat first at the Gabba in Brisbane, England managed to post an impressive total of 179 thanks to brilliant half-centuries from openers Jos Buttler (73) and Alex Hales (52).
New Zealand's run chase started on a shaky note as they lost both their opening batters early. Kane Williamson steadied the ship alongside Glenn Phillips with their 91-run stand. However, it wasn't enough for them as they ultimately suffered their maiden defeat in the tournament.
With their 20-run victory, England have now moved into second place in the points table in Group 1. Jos Buttler and Co. have five points to their tally along with a new run rate of 0.547 at this juncture. New Zealand, on the other hand, continue to be the table-toppers with five points and a net run rate of 2.233.
Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads