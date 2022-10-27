T20 World Cup 2022: "Cricket is not played on paper" - Aakash Chopra on India having a stronger lineup compared to the Netherlands

Ahead of India's upcoming clash against the Netherlands on Thursday, October 27, Aakash Chopra pointed out how there have already been some major upsets in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he noted that India are expected to start as the favorites against the minnows. Chopra, however, added that he is a bit nervous this time around, considering how some of the smaller teams have trumped the top sides at the showpiece T20 event.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that the Men in Blue have a much stronger side on paper, but the outcome doesn't depend on the lineup, but on how they perform on the given day.

He remarked:

"Generally, whenever there's a match between India and the Netherlands, you'd say that it's going to be a one-sided contest with India winning it quite easily. But seeing how this T20 World Cup has gone so far, thoda dhak dhak horela hai.

"I am still very confident, though. On paper, there is a vast difference between the two sides. But cricket is not played on paper"

Rohit Sharma and Co. have started their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on a fantastic note, beating arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller. They will take on the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, October 27, in their second fixture.

"They even tend to struggle while chasing 120" - Aakash Chopra on the Netherlands' batting unit

Chopra believes that they don't have enough depth in their batting unit, which is why they find it difficult to even chase down a target of 120.

While the former opener stated that Netherlands' batting is a big concern, he suggested that their pace attack could pose a challenge for the Indian batters. Chopra said:

"There are a lot of problems when it comes to the Netherlands' batting department. Max O'Dowd likes playing aggressively and his opening partner Vikramjit Singh tries to hit sixes right from the word go.

"Then there are the likes of Tom Cooper and Colin Ackerman. But they lack depth in their batting. They even tend to struggle while chasing 120."

The 45-year-old highlighted how they have wicket-taking options like Bas de Leede. He emphasized that while Leede bowls at a good pace and picks wickets regularly, he doesn't usually bowl his full quota of four overs.

Chopra added that apart from his bowling, the all-rounder also can contribute significantly with the bat. He explained:

"The Netherlands have a good pace attack. Bas de Leede picks two wickets in every match. Interestingly, he usually never completes his full quota of four overs and bowls just three.

"He has got pace and has the ability to take wickets, especially in death overs. He also bats higher up the order and is a very good player."

The Netherlands suffered a narrow nine-run loss to Bangladesh in their opening fixture, failing to chase down a target of 145. They were bundled out for 135 in the clash and Colin Ackermann, with his knock of 62, proved to be the lone warrior.

