T20 World Cup 2022: "Does anyone know?" - Kevin Pietersen on conducting an ICC event in Australia during rainy season

Reacting to the rain-hit matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, former England captain Kevin Pietersen suggested that the showpiece event should be conducted over the summer.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, October 29, Pietersen asked why the competition was not scheduled to be played in January and February, given that there is plenty of sunshine in Australia during those months.

"Why couldn’t this T20 World Cup have been played in the glorious Australian sunshine in Jan/Feb? Does anyone know?"

Notably, rain has played spoilsport in several matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, with a number of fixtures abandoned even without a single ball being bowled. Fans and experts alike have expressed their displeasure over the scheduling of the tournament.

The relentless rain has also put the chances of qualifying for the semi-finals for teams like England in jeopardy. The Jos Buttler-led side started their campaign with an impressive five-wicket win over Afghanistan.

However, rain played a major role in their ensuing encounters. The side suffered a shock five-run loss to Ireland via DLS method. Their much-awaited clash against defending champions Australia was washed out on Friday, October 28.

England still in contention to make it to the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2022

The English side are currently placed second in the Group 2 standings with three points from as many matches. Buttler and Co. will have to score comprehensive victories in their remaining two fixtures in order to stay in contention for a place in the semi-finals.

England will next be seen in action on November 1, when they lock horns with New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane in the 33rd match of the competition. They will then battle it out against Sri Lanka in their last group-stage match on November 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

New Zealand, England, Australia and Ireland each have three points to their name. However, the Kiwis have a slight advantage as they have played just two matches so far, while the other aforementioned teams have featured in three each.

