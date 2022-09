T20 World Cup 2022: Full list of squads, schedule and timings in IST

The T20 World Cup 2022 will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13. This yearโ€™s event will be the eighth edition of the ICC event, which began in 2007. The tournament will begin with the First Round, which will see eight teams taking part.

The eight sides have been divided into two groups. Group A has Namibia, Netherlands, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates, while Group B features Ireland, Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe. Winners and runners-up from each group will advance to the Super 12 stage.

Eight teams have already qualified for the Super 12 - Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa. The teams have once again been divided into two groups. Group 1 has Afghanistan, Australia, England and New Zealand. They will be joined by two teams from the First Round. Group 2 includes Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and South Africa.

Following the Super 12 round, the two semi-finals will be played on November 9 (Sydney) and November 10 (Adelaide), with the final on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

All the T20 World Cup 2022 squads

Hereโ€™s all look at the 2022 T20 World Cup squads:

First Round Group A

Namibia: To be announced

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max Oโ€™Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.

Sri Lanka: To be announced

United Arab Emirates: To be announced

First Round Group B

Ireland: To be announced

Scotland: To be announced

West Indies: To be announced

Zimbabwe: To be announced

Super 12 Group 1

Afghanistan: To be announced

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

New Zealand: Yet to be announced

Super 12 Group B

Bangladesh: Yet to be announced

India: Yet to be announced

Pakistan: Yet to be announced

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

T20 World Cup 2022 schedule

Here is the full schedule of the upcoming T20 World Cup that will be played across seven venues in Australia:

Date Match Time (IST) Venue First Round 16 October, Sunday Sri Lanka vs Namibia 9:30 am Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 16 October, Sunday UAE vs Netherlands 1:30 pm Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 17 October, Monday West Indies vs Scotland 9:30 am Bellerive Oval, Hobart 17 October, Monday Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1:30 pm Bellerive Oval, Hobart 18 October, Tuesday Namibia vs Netherlands 9:30 am Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 18 October, Tuesday Sri Lanka vs UAE 1:30 pm Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 19 October, Wednesday Scotland vs Ireland 9:30 am Bellerive Oval, Hobart 19 October, Wednesday West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1:30 pm Bellerive Oval, Hobart 20 October, Thursday Sri Lanka vs Netherlands 9:30 am Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 20 October, Thursday Namibia vs UAE 1:30 pm Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong 21 October, Friday West Indies vs Ireland 9:30 am Bellerive Oval, Hobart 21 October, Friday Scotland vs Zimbabwe 1:30 pm Bellerive Oval, Hobart Super 12 22 October, Saturday New Zealand vs Australia 12:30 pm Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 22 October, Saturday England vs Afghanistan 4:30 pm Perth Stadium. Perth 23 October, Sunday Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up 9:30 am Bellerive Oval, Hobart 23 October, Sunday India vs Pakistan 1:30 pm Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 24 October, Monday Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up 9:30 am Bellerive Oval, Hobart 24 October, Monday South Africa vs Group B Winner 1:30 pm Bellerive Oval, Hobart 25 October, Tuesday Australia vs Group A Winner 4:30 pm Perth Stadium, Perth 26 October, Wednesday England vs Group B Runner-up 9:30 pm Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 26 October, Wednesday New Zealand vs Afghanistan 1:30 pm Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 27 October, Thursday South Africa vs Bangladesh 8:30 am Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 27 October, Thursday India vs Group A Runner-up 12:30 pm Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 27 October, Thursday Pakistan vs Group B Winner 4:30 pm Perth Stadium, Perth 28 October, Friday Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up 9:30 pm Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 28 October, Friday England vs Australia 1:30 pm Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 29 October, Saturday New Zealand vs Group A Winner 1:30 pm Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 30 October, Sunday Bangladesh vs Group B Winner 8:30 am The Gabba, Brisbane 30 October, Sunday Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up 12:30 pm Perth Stadium, Perth 30 October, Sunday India vs South Africa 4:30 pm Perth Stadium, Perth 31 October, Monday Australia vs Group B Runner-up 1:30 pm The Gabba, Brisbane 1 November, Tuesday Afghanistan vs Group A Winner 9:30 am The Gabba, Brisbane 1 November, Tuesday England vs New Zealand 1:30 pm The Gabba, Brisbane 2 November, Wednesday Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up 9:30 am Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 2 November, Wednesday India vs Bangladesh 1:30 pm Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 3 November, Thursday Pakistan vs South Africa 1:30 pm Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 4 November, Friday New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up 9:30 am Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 4 November, Friday Australia vs Afghanistan 1:30 pm Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 5 November, Saturday England vs Group A Winner 1:30 pm Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 6 November, Sunday South Africa vs Group A Runner-up 5:30 am Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 6 November, Sunday Pakistan vs Bangladesh 9:30 am Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 6 November, Sunday India vs Group B Winner 1:30 pm Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Semi Final 1 9 November, Wednesday TBA VS TBA 1:30 pm Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Semi Final 2 10 November, Thursday TBA VS TBA 1:30 pm Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Final 13 November, Sunday TBA VS TBA 1:30 pm Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

