T20 World Cup 2022: "You will not see this sort of batting in every match" - Gautam Gambhir lauds KL Rahul's knock in warm-up game vs Australia

Gautam Gambhir has lauded KL Rahul for playing an enterprising knock in India's first warm-up game against Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Rahul scored 57 runs off just 33 deliveries as the Men in Blue set a 187-run target for the Aussies. Their bowlers then bowled out Aaron Finch and Co. for 180 to register a six-run win.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked if we would see a similar approach from KL Rahul in the World Cup. He responded:

"The mindset and rhythm with which you go to bat matters. You will not see this sort of batting in every match. If you are batting first, you will probably take more risks. If you are chasing, you will probably play with a slightly more conservative approach. But the meaning of T20 is to express yourself."

Gambhir was particularly pleased with the Karnataka batter's rhythm and strokeplay. The former India opener said:

"You can play a little cautiously for the first one or two overs but you will have to capitalize in the next four overs. But the sort of shots he played was important, the sort of rhythm he was seen in was exceptional."

Rahul clubbed six fours and three sixes during his innings. He dominated the 78-run opening partnership with Rohit Sharma, taking the majority of the strike as well.

"KL Rahul targeted Marus Stoinis when he came to bowl the fourth over" - Gautam Gambhir

Rahul smoked three fours and a six in the fourth over bowled by Marcus Stoinis. [P/C: BCCI]

Gambhir praised Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav, who also scored a fifty, for sticking to their game plan. He elaborated:

"Whether it was KL Rahul or Suryakumar Yadav, they didn't do anything which they couldn't do. KL Rahul targeted Marus Stoinis when he came to bowl the fourth over. So you will see this sort of approach only and you want to see that from the Indian batting because they have that much talent."

Gambhir believes the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper will carry the momentum into the World Cup. The LSG mentor observed:

"The ability KL Rahul has, he does not have problems against the short ball, he plays exceptionally well off the front foot, he has such a big range, so the margin of error for the bowlers becomes extremely small. I have full faith that the sort of batting he did today, he will take this confidence into the actual World Cup."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli appreciating KL Rahul's innings when KL Rahul got out and going for pavilion. Virat Kohli appreciating KL Rahul's innings when KL Rahul got out and going for pavilion. https://t.co/CiOmlmYJoM

Rahul played a 74-run knock in the second practice game against Western Australia XI as well. He will hope to continue his run-scoring ways in India's T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on Sunday, October 23.

