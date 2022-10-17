T20 World Cup 2022: "You will see him playing ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the 23rd" - Gautam Gambhir on Mohammad Shami

Gautam Gambhir believes Mohammad Shami will play ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in India's T20 World Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan on October 23.

Shami picked up three wickets in the final over, the only one he bowled, in India's first warm-up game against Australia in Brisbane on Monday, October 17. His exploits helped the Men in Blue defeat the defending champions by six runs.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked which bowler would go out if the Bengal pacer comes into India's playing XI. He responded:

"I believe Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The last over that Mohammad Shami bowled today, I believe you will see him playing ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the 23rd. Mohammad Shami will probably be more dangerous than Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball considering the sort of wickets, the sort of seam position Mohammad Shami has."

Gambhir feels Shami's additional pace will help his cause in the death overs. The former India opener said:

"The only question marks were about his death bowling. He has the sort of ability that Bhuvneshwar Kumar unfortunately does not have in the death overs because he does not have that kind of pace."

Shami was asked to defend 11 runs in the final over against Australia. He conceded just four runs and dismissed Pat Cummins, Josh Inglis and Kane Richardson, while Ashton Agar was run out.

"Everyone knows what kind of bowler Mohammad Shami is with the new ball" - Gautam Gambhir

Mohammad Shami last played a T20I in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Gambhir was also asked if this was the kind of performance he was looking for from Shami. He replied:

"Absolutely, if Mohammad Shami can bowl like that at the death. Everyone knows what kind of bowler Mohammad Shami is with the new ball. If there were any question marks in his T20 career, it was his death bowling."

Gambhir added that most of India's death-bowling issues will get resolved if the Gujarat Titans pacer can deliver two effective overs in that phase of the game. The cricketer-turned-commentator observed:

"The way he bowled the six balls today, if he does it the same way in this World Cup and bowls 12 balls, half of India's death-bowling problems will be solved."

The Indian pacers have been found wanting in the death overs in recent times, especially while defending totals. Apart from Shami, Harshal Patel also bowled an excellent 19th over on Monday, conceding just five runs, although he proved expensive in the first two overs he bowled.

