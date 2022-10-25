Harbhajan Singh has lauded Marcus Stoinis for playing a destructive knock that helped Australia register a comfortable win in their T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Sri Lanka.

The Lankan Lions set the Aussies a 158-run target after being asked to bat first in the Group 1 Super 12 game in Perth on Tuesday, October 25. Stoinis smashed an unbeaten 59 off just 18 deliveries to help the defending champions reach the target with seven wickets and 21 deliveries to spare.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Harbhajan was all praise for Marcus Stoinis. He said:

"I salute him, what an amazing knock he played, fantastic. This was a T20 innings, what fantastic sixes, he changed the whole game. It was a destructive innings, this is called the right attitude. Learn from him how to play T20."

The former India spinner observed that the big-hitting all-rounder changed the complexion of the game with his assault on the Lankan bowlers. He elaborated:

"When Marcus Stoinis came out to bat, it seemed runs were still left but when he started playing, we realized that he won the match with 20 balls remaining. He was in too much of a hurry - 59 runs off 18 balls, six sixes and four fours."

Stoinis walked out to bat at the fall of Glenn Maxwell's wicket, with Australia needing 69 runs off 46 balls with seven wickets in hand. While Aaron Finch struggled at the other end, the Western Australian sent Dasun Shanaka and Co. on a leather hunt, smoking the ball to all corners of the park.

"That is why everyone rates Australia" - Ajit Agarkar on Marcus Stoinis' game-changing knock

Marcus Stoinis' unbeaten 59 was the second fifty of his T20I career.

Ajit Agarkar added that Stoinis' knock was ample proof of the depth in the Australian batting. He stated:

"That is why everyone rates Australia because they have depth in the team. If the top-order batters get out, they have such power hitting. Tim David and Matthew Wade were still left, Cummins also bats."

The former India pacer concluded by highlighting the importance of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder's knock for Australia. He explained:

"You can see how relieved the Australian players were in the dugout because they were under pressure. They had to win this match and they won convincingly because of this innings, so it will also help their net run rate. It was a very important innings for them."

Stoinis reached his half-century off just 17 balls, the joint second-fastest in T20 World Cup history. Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball effort against England in the inaugural T20 World Cup remains the fastest fifty in T20I cricket.

