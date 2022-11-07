T20 World Cup 2022: "I could see there was so much disappointment in the room" - Jos Buttler following England's nervy win over Sri Lanka

Jos Buttler, England's captain, has revealed that the scrappy four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Sydney on Saturday was not as satisfying for his players as they'd like. Hence, the keeper-batter had to 'lift them up' with the T20 World Cup crown only two games away.

England's last-over win against Sri Lanka sealed a semi-final spot; however, it was far from convincing. Chasing 142 on a tricky surface, they suffered a wobble after a blistering start from Alex Hales and Jos Buttler. All-rounder Ben Stokes stayed till the end to avoid any slip-ups.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Buttler stated that the dressing room was drowning in disappointment despite the win. However, the 32-year-old felt proud of how they bounced back after their loss to Ireland.

Buttler said:

"I could see there was so much disappointment in the room even though we had won the match. We know we can play better. Given how we were feeling after the Ireland game, to be heading to the semi-final of a World Cup, to get out of a tough group stage, I was proud of that. We only had to win the game on that day so I wanted to lift them up a bit."

England's progress to the semi-finals meant that they had reached every ICC tournament's knockout stage since 2016. They lost in the final of the 2016 World T20 and the semi-final of the 2021 edition. The Englishmen also slipped in the 2017 Champions Trophy semi-finals but won the 50-over World Cup two years later on home soil.

England to face India in the semi-final

Meanwhile, Buttler has his work cut out for him with the Indian challenge awaiting him in the semi-final, set to take place in Adelaide on Thursday. Both sides have faced one another three times in the T20 World Cups, with India winning two of them. However, it will be the first time they clash since 2012.

Rohit Sharma-led India have been on a roll, topping Group 1 with four wins and one loss. They are likely to start as marginal favorites, given that they dominated Buttler and Co. the last time they played a T20 series. England suffered a 2-1 series defeat in their backyard.

