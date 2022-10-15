T20 World Cup 2022: "I am not sure about the warm-up game against India" - Aaron Finch on David Warner's availability

Australian white-ball skipper Aaron Finch has hinted that David Warner will miss the warm-up match against India in Brisbane on Monday (October 17). The veteran said the side wanted to be precautious with the left-handed opener after he sustained a concussion against England in the second T20I in Canberra.

Warner sustained a concussion after landing awkwardly while attempting a catch. The neck injury kept the veteran out of the third and final T20I against the visitors. He is now in the race to be fit for the T20 World Cup opener.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau David Warner is off the ground and being checked out after landing heavily attempting this catch #AUSvENG David Warner is off the ground and being checked out after landing heavily attempting this catch #AUSvENG https://t.co/mDKDsJBhte

However, Finch has assured of Warner's presence in Australia's opening clash against New Zealand on October 22. The Victorian also stated that his teammate is in good spirits despite the injury concerns.

Finch recently said at a press conference:

"I think he will definitely be right for New Zealand, but I am not sure about the warm-up game against India. He was OK the day after he hit his head and then the following day his neck got really sore and stiff.

"He probably should have been in a neck brace with the way he was carrying on about it the other day, so we will wait and see what he is like. If he is fit he will play, but if he is still a little bit sore we will err on the side of caution."

Warner will arguably be the key for Australia if they are to retain the title. The New South Wales batter was the second-highest run-getter in the previous edition and won the Player of the Tournament award.

"Mitch has been building up his bowling at the moment" - Aaron Finch on Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh is one of Australia's most vital cogs. (Credits: Getty)

Finch also commented on Mitchell Marsh's bowling status at the press conference and said:

"Mitch has been building up his bowling at the moment. He just hasn't been at the intensity to go into a game that's required especially so close to a World Cup."

Finch revealed that the team management wants to remain conservative with Marcus Stoinis due to him being injury-prone after bowling in back-to-back games. He added:

"Stoinis, the reason he wasn't available to bowl yesterday was just prior injury history, every time that he's tried to come back and ball back-to-back games coming off the same injury he has struggled and got a niggle on the back of it. So we went with the conservative route there."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



Full scorecard here England take the Dettol T20I Series 2-0 after the third and final clash was washed out in Canberra.Full scorecard here #AUSvENG England take the Dettol T20I Series 2-0 after the third and final clash was washed out in Canberra.Full scorecard here #AUSvENG

Australia's form has been patchy leading to the multi-nation event after most recently, losing consecutive games to England. Their key players have also misfired, raising questions about the Aussies' ability to retain the trophy.

Poll : 0 votes