T20 World Cup 2022: Matthew Wade becomes the second COVID-19 positive player in the Australian camp

Australian keeper-batter Matthew Wade is the latest player to contract COVID-19 in the camp amid their World Cup campaign. A spokesperson for the Australian team confirmed that the veteran cricketer tested positive for the virus ahead of their do-or-die clash against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

Nevertheless, the tournament hosts are optimistic about Wade playing the game against England, given he has only minor symptoms and the ICC rules permit COVID positive players to play. He is unlikely to sit out unless his condition deteriorates. It's worth noting that the Tasmanian is also the sole keeper in the squad after Josh Inglis suffered a hand injury before the tournament. However, Australia confirmed all-rounder Cameron Green as his replacement.

According to cricket.com.au, Glenn Maxwell donned the keeping gloves on Thursday afternoon during Australia's training session at Junction Oval indoor nets. The Victorians performed drills with assistant coach Andre Brovac, a former first-class keeper. Skipper Aaron Finch had previously suggested that David Warner will keep wickets in Wade's absence, while the captain has also kept wickets in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Matthew Wade likely to travel separately from the rest of the members:

With the 34-year-old returning a COVID positive test, he will likely have to travel to the ground adrift of other members. Furthermore, the left-hander will not be able to use the team changeroom before the game. If he does not play against England, it would be a massive blow for the defending champions, given his finishing abilities and the left-handed options he offers.

Meanwhile, Adam Zampa, the camp's first COVID-19 positive case, tested negative and bowled in the nets on Thursday at Junction Oval. He is likely to replace Ashton Agar against England. Australia's title defense hopes received a massive boost after defeating Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Perth and with Ireland beating England.

Nevertheless, the Men in Yellow must overcome England to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.

