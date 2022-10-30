T20 World Cup 2022, PAK vs NED: [WATCH] Haris Rauf bouncer forces Bas de Leede to retire hurt; Logan van Beek drafted in as concussion substitute

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede had to bear the wrath of a nasty Haris Rauf bouncer in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 clash in Perth on Sunday, October 30. The batter took a blow to the helmet as he attempted a pull, resulting in a cut below his right eye. He was subbed out, with Logan van Beek coming in as a concussion substitute.

The bouncer forced de Leede to retire hurt and get some treatment in the dressing room. The good bit though was that he walked back without any evident discomfort and was later spotted applying ice to the wound in the dugout.

It was the final over of the powerplay when Rauf, one of the fastest bowlers in the world, was introduced into the attack. He dug one into the surface, rushing De Leede for pace. The ball then struck him on the grill of the helmet, resulting in a cut.

Here's a look at the delivery that forced de Leede to retire hurt and forced the Netherlands to draft in Van Beek as a concussion substitute:

Looks like there's a cut on his face, just under his left eye and he is retired hut 🤕



Netherlands in trouble after opting to bat against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup

The Netherlands and Pakistan both face a must-win situation today at the Perth Stadium, having lost their opening two encounters in Group 2 of the Super 12. It was Scott Edwards who one the toss and decided to bat first but the innings never took off in the powerplay.

Stephan Myburgh, who was drafted into the XI at the expense of Vikramjit Singh, perished early on to a miscued pull shot, handing Shaheen Shah Afridi his first wicket of the tournament.

De Leede then joined Max O'Dowd in the middle. The duo were tied down by the seamers before the former was forced to retire hurt.

Tom Cooper and O'Dowd fell soon after, with the latter also exhausting a review in the process. At the time of writing, the score reads 68/4 in 15 overs, with Roelof van der Merwe joining skipper Scott Edwards in the middle.

Pakistan made a change with Fakhar Zaman coming in for Haider Ali. The Netherlands made three of them. While Myburgh replaced Vikramjit, Roelof van der Merwe and Brandon Glover were also drafted in for Shariz Ahmad and Logan van Beek, respectively.

