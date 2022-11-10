Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has praised vice-captain Shadab Khan for his brilliant turnaround in the T20 World Cup after a lean patch in international cricket. Butt said that the all-rounder has been instrumental in helping Pakistan reach the final.

Khan has scalped ten wickets in six games in the T20 World Cup. He also stepped up with the bat against the Proteas in a must-win game, scoring 52 off 22. On Wednesday, in the semifinal against New Zealand, he produced a brilliant run-out to get rid of opener Devon Conway, who could have proved dangerous.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

“He couldn’t perform well for a long time. He was injured and lacked form, but he turned things around. He kept working, and things started to happen.”

He added:

“Shadab has played very well, whether with the bat, ball, or fielding. He has played outstanding cricket, taken wickets, and his economy rate has been brilliant. He also scored a spectacular fifty against South Africa with the bat. He changed the context of the match upside down and created pressure."

Butt continued:

“More than a useful player, a very important player for the Pakistan team, instrumental in whatever goes on. He deserves the appreciation and all the credit.”

Pakistan fans will hope that Shadab Khan continues his form in the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13) against either India or England.

“They would have been under pressure” - Salman Butt picks turning point of T20 World Cup semifinal between Pakistan and New Zealand

Butt reckons that Babar Azam’s drop by Conway behind the stumps in the first over of Pakistan’s innings was the game's turning point.

Azam nicked the first ball to the wicketkeeper off Trent Boult in the opening over. He went on to score 53 off 42 deliveries and shared a crucial opening stand with Mohammad Rizwan to set up the chase.

"If a wicket had fallen (Babar Azam’s drop catch), they would have been under pressure. They could've lost two or three wickets quickly, and New Zealand would’ve been upbeat. The intensity of the fielding unit would have risen. When a wicket falls, the confidence of the bowlers' increases. Fortunately for Pakistan, it didn’t happen.”

Pakistan romped home in the final over with seven wickets in hand while chasing a target of 153, with the openers setting the foundation with a 105-run stand in 12.4 overs. The Men in Green are chasing their second T20 World Cup trophy, after last winning it in 2009.

