T20 World Cup 2022: "Travelled for 24 hours" - Chetan Sakariya arrives in Australia to join Team India as net bowler

Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya has joined the Indian squad in Australia ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 as one of the net bowlers.

The youngster recently took to his Instagram account to confirm that he has reached the Australian shores, days after the Men in Blue landed.

Sakariya expressed excitement, stating that he looks forward to making the most of the opportunity as he is set to rub shoulders with the country's finest cricketing talents. Sakariya captioned the post:

"After almost travelled for 24 hours ……reached to my dream destination 🤩and that too for a great experience with the modern greats of the game ….looking forward to utilise this opportunity to improve my game ……OUR ENERGY IS WITH THE TEAM 🇮🇳 🏆 ……"

According to a PTI report, seamers Chetan Sakariya and Mukhesh Chaudhary will accompany the Men in Blue in Australia to help the batters practice against left-arm pace bowling.

Sakariya has featured in two T20Is in his career. However, the talented youngster has impressed many with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The bowler has 17 wickets to his name from as many games in the cash-rich league at a decent economy rate of 8.09.

Team India to play two practice games against Western Australia from October 10

Rohit Sharma and Co. will lock horns against Western Australia in two practice matches as they look to gear up for the all-important T20 World Cup. The matches are slated to take place on October 10 and October 13 in Perth.

The side are also scheduled to take on Australia and New Zealand in their warmup fixtures for the T20 World Cup 2022. India's match against Australia will be played on October 17, while their encounter against New Zealand will take place on October 18.

Team India have showcased stellar form in bilateral affairs in recent years. However, their performances at the ICC events have been underwhelming lately. They will be aiming to turn things around this time around by clinching the coveted trophy for the second time.

