T20 World Cup 2022: "When you have to dive down the leg side or take one from Mitchell Starc at 90mph it's a whole different thing." - Matthew Wade on either David Warner or Glenn Maxwell potentially donning the gloves in his absence 

Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade feels that the task of donning the gloves is easier said than done. The Aussies had to consider the prospect of fielding a non-regular keeper when Wade tested positive for COVID-19 as they did not have a backup option in their squad.

Australia had Josh Inglis in the squad, but he was ruled out of the tournament following a hand injury while playing golf.

Instead of naming an alternate option to keep the wickets, the management named all-rounder Cameron Green as the replacement player, with an understanding of the risks they are taking.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo #T20WorldCup Matthew Wade has tested positive for Covid-19, but is expected to take part in Australia's match against England on Friday #AUSvENG Matthew Wade has tested positive for Covid-19, but is expected to take part in Australia's match against England on Friday #AUSvENG #T20WorldCup https://t.co/4jspCcCPoZ

Skipper Aaron Finch stated earlier that the likes of David Warner and Glenn Maxwell will likely keep the wickets should injury befall Wade at any stage of the tournament.

Opining that Warner and Maxwell will be hit with the reality of the situation once they take the field with wicket-keeping gloves on, Wade wrote in his column for BBC Sport:

"If I did not play the only other option was one of the part-time keepers, like Davey Warner or Glenn Maxwell, taking the gloves. Like any part-time keeper, those two like to think they could do the job, but once reality kicks in and you have to dive down the leg side or take one from Mitchell Starc at 90mph it's a whole different thing."

Despite the veteran player testing positive for the virus, Australia did not resort to fielding a non-conventional wicketkeeping option as the tournament rules allow an infected player to partake in a match.

"I wanted someone to help me do that" - Matthew Wade on David Warner aiding him communicate with bowlers

Wade, who is the current vice-captain of the Australian T20I side, had to assume captaincy duties when skipper Finch was absent from the field against Ireland.

The wicketkeeper might have to lead the side in Australia's final Super 12 match against Afghanistan should Finch fail to recover from his hamstring injury.

Recalling how it was leading the team in a World Cup contest, the keeper wrote:

"Davey [Warner] was standing next to the bowlers at mid-off and as a keeper one of the hardest parts of being a captain is being able to get down and communicate with your bowlers, so I wanted someone to help me do that."

Wade has led Australia in the past, most notably in an away series against Bangladesh in 2021. The Aussies' qualification scenario became trickier following England's 20-run win over New Zealand in Sydney.

The defending champions are scheduled to face Afghanistan on Friday, November 4, at the Adelaide Oval.

Will Australia make it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: "I had a mild headache and felt lethargic for a few days, but otherwise I was OK" - Matthew Wade recounts his experience with COVID-19 midway through the tournament

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes