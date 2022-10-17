T20 World Cup 2022: "Who goes out on 23rd?" - Aakash Chopra on India's 'happy headache' after Mohammed Shami's burst

Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra reckons Rohit Sharma and Co. have a selection conundrum ahead of their opening game of the T20 World Cup, given Mohammed Shami's form. His comments came after the seamer's impressive performance in the warm-up game against Australia on Monday.

Shami, selected as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement, delivered a sensational final over as India prevailed by six runs in Brisbane while defending 186. The right-arm seamer's only over saw him claim three wickets and concede four runs, with Australia requiring 11 to win.

Taking to Twitter, Chopra suggested that Shami has justified his selection but feels India have a tough time in picking their bowling unit for their first game against Pakistan. The former player wrote:

"Shami's 6-ball magic was enough to validate his presence in Australia. But it's also given India a happy headache - if he's in the playing XI, who goes out on 23rd? The other thing - Axar didn't bowl a single over. Does it tell us anything at all?"

The 32-year-old hasn't played a T20I since November 2021, when India exited the World Cup in the Super 12 stage. Shami has taken 18 scalps in 17 games at an average of 31.56.

"We just wanted to give him a little bit of a challenge" - Rohit Sharma on giving Mohammed Shami the final over

Rohit Sharma (Image Credits: Getty)

Captain Rohit Sharma explained that the move to bowl Shami in the final over was on the cards, as they wanted to see how the veteran would perform at the death. The right-hander told Star Sports:

"This was always the plan. Honestly, he is coming back after a long time. So we just wanted to give him an over. This was always the plan from the beginning. He comes and bowls at the death. We know how lethal he can be with the new ball. We just wanted to give him a little bit of a challenge, coming and bowling that death over, and we saw what it was."

The inaugural T20 World Cup champions have another warm-up game against New Zealand on Wednesday before opening their campaign against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

