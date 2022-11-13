Former Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram has questioned Babar Azam's captaincy for not bowling spinner Mohammad Nawaz in the T20 World Cup final against Jos Buttler-led England in Melbourne on Sunday (November 13).

The legendary Pakistan player took the example of England spinner Adil Rashid, who took a couple of wickets in the summit clash and felt Pakistan should have used Nawaz in the crunch game.

Azam opted for Iftikhar Ahmed to bowl the remaining five deliveries as Shaheen Afridi left the ground following his injury in the 16th over. The part-time spinner then leaked 13 runs in five balls, which took the game away from Pakistan.

Speaking to A Sports, Akram said:

“Nawaz didn’t bowl a single over? We saw how well Adil Rashid turned the ball.”

Rashid had taken Babar Azam and Mohammad Haris' crucial wickets to ensure England restricted Pakistan to a below-par score of 138 in the T20 World Cup final. He finished with figures of 2-22 in his four overs, including a maiden.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq felt Shaheen’s injury also played spoilsport as the game drifted in favour of England.

In another video, he said:

“Shaheen’s injury was also a big blow. The result could have been different if our bowlers had been a bit more disciplined and experienced.”

Afridi apparently injured his knee after picking up Harry Brook's catch in the 13th over. The left-arm seamer returned to the field after quick treatment and tried to bowl but pulled out after bowling only one delivery, bowling only 2.1 overs in the game.

Misbah-ul-Haq shares turning point of T20 World Cup 2022 final

Misbah-ul Haz also shared the turning point of the T20 World Cup final. He said that Babar Azam’s wicket in the 12th over shifted the momentum away from Pakistan in the summit clash.

Rashid brought England back into the contest after Liam Livingstone leaked 16 runs in the 11th over. Rashid dismissed Azam (32 off 28 balls) to reduce Pakistan to 84/3 in 11.1 overs. The Men in Green ended up scoring only 137/8 in their allotted overs.

In response, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi reduced England to 49/3 after the powerplay.

Ben Stokes (unbeaten 52), though, looked determined to take England to glory. He shared crucial partnerships with Harry Brooks and Moeen Ali to help England register a five-wicket win and win the T20 World Cup for the first time in 12 years. They had won their maiden title under Paul Collingwood in 2010.

Misbah also questioned Pakistan's laidback approach in the summit clash. He said that Pakistan made mistakes with both bat and ball against England.

“When there is a laidback approach in such a big game, you get one chance, and if you press one foot wrong, you don’t get time to recover. There is enough pressure in these games. Babar Azam’s wicket in the 12th over (shifted the momentum in favour of England).”

The Men in Green will next be seen in action against England in a three-match Test series against England in December. The opening Test starts in Rawalpindi on December 1.

