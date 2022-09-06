[Watch] Australia's Glenn Maxwell takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Martin Guptill in first ODI against New Zealand

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell claimed a stunning catch to dismiss Martin Guptill in his side's first ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday, September 6. The Victoria-born player's catch helped the Aussies claim their first breakthrough after winning the toss and electing to bowl first.

The Kiwis were off to a timid start after Australia's new ball bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc bowled exceptionally well at the start of the match. After conceding seven in the first over, Starc returned strong with a maiden over.

In the fifth over of the innings, Starc's delivery on a good length claimed the leading edge off Guptill's bat. The ball flew towards the off-side, wide off backward point. Glenn Maxwell, who was stationed there, managed to get a hold of the ball with his weaker left hand as it dipped. Watch the splendid catch right here:

James @_spock Hard to imagine a better gully catch than the one Glenn Maxwell just took to dismiss Guptill Hard to imagine a better gully catch than the one Glenn Maxwell just took to dismiss Guptill https://t.co/7WZeJKihNv

Maxwell ensured that his hands hit the ground first while landing, keeping the ball safely palmed in his hand to seal Guptill's departure.

The all-rounder has garnered a reputation for being one of the best fielders in the game. His incredible athleticism, reflexes and reaction time make him a threat anywhere on the field and he proved it once again against the Kiwis.

Glenn Maxwell one among three all-rounders in Australia's playing XI; New Zealand drop Tim Southee

Australia and New Zealand will play three ODIs against each other for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. All of the matches are scheduled to take place at the Cazaly's Stadium in Carins, Queensland.

Aaron Finch named one change from the side that lost in the third ODI against Zimbabwe on September 3. Marnus Labuschagne returned to the playing XI in place of left-arm spinner Ashton Agar. The Aussies have three solid all-round options in Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green for this match.

New Zealand, on the other hand, chose to exclude experienced seamer Tim Southee from their XI. Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult forged the pace bowling unit, with Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell representing additional options.

At the time of writing, New Zealand were 36/1 after 12 overs with skipper Kane Williamson at the crease alongside Devon Conway. Both batsmen had scored 10 runs apiece.

Who will win the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand? Let us know what you think.

