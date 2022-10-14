"When you do well against India, rest of the matches are easier" - Pakistan all-rounder speaks on IND vs PAK clash ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz believes matches against India bring plenty of pressure, making other games comparatively easier to handle.

Nawaz made waves with his all-round effort against India in the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup 2022. His 20-ball 42 helped the Men in Green emerge victorious and make it into the final of the competition.

The all-rounder played yet another blinder in the final of their recent tri-series involving New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Pakistan were in a spot of bother in the summit clash against the Kiwis after losing both Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, leaving them at 74/3. However, Mohammad Nawaz played a match-winning unbeaten cameo of 38 from just 22 balls to help his team win by five wickets.

He now looks certain to be Pakistan's first choice in the No. 4 position heading into this month's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Speaking to the reporters after the game, here's what Nawaz had to say about his performance:

"Playing against India is always a pressure game. When you do well against India, the rest of the matches are easier. But I have played quite a few cameos here and there and have worked more on my batting in the nets."

Modern game demands you to be three-dimensional: Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Nawaz is aware that his team depends on him to deliver some lusty blows in the middle order and provide them with impetus in the final overs. However, he stated that it didn't put any additional pressure on his shoulders.

The all-rounder claimed that he practices hard in the nets with the coaching staff and ensures that he keeps the match situation in mind. This helps him in delivering the goods in the actual game.

Nawaz said:

"I practice in the nets according to the match situation. I have worked a lot with Yousuf bhai and Shahid Aslam bhai. I understand the team wants me to perform with both bat and ball. The demand for the modern game is that you need to be three dimensional."

Pakistan's next T20I assignment will be at the T20 World Cup. They will take on arch-rivals India in a clash Nawaz already has fond memories of after his pyrotechnics in this year's Asia Cup.

