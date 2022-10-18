"Why not take it out of the hands of interpretation and make it black and white" - Mitchell Starc suggests the use of on-field cameras to prevent batters from venturing out of the crease

Australian bowler Mitchell Starc has suggested an out-of-the-box solution to resolve the distorted notion of a run-out at the non-striker's end. The left-arm fast pacer recently came into the spotlight after he appeared to warn England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler during the recently concluded three-match T20I series.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) appeared to draw the line by declaring the non-striker run-out as a legitimate mode of dismissal after earlier being categorized as unfair play.

Despite being legalized, several teams and bowlers are still hesitant to effect such a dismissal. Numerous bowlers have dished out a warning to batters who backed up too far at the non-striker's end.

Suggesting that if the batter is off the crease when the delivery is bowled, the umpire should proceed to call it a short run with the help of the third umpire, Starc told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald:

“While it is hard to do at all levels, why not take it out of the hands of interpretation and make it black and white? There are cameras for front foot no-balls, a camera there all the time [in international cricket] and someone watching the line."

Starc continued:

“Every time the batter leaves the crease before the front foot lands, dock them a run. There’s no grey area then. And in T20 cricket where runs are so handy at the back end and games can be decided by, one, two, three runs all the time, if all of a sudden you get docked 20 runs because a batter’s leaving early, you’re going to stop doing it aren’t you?"

Despite the mode of dismissal being permitted through the amended laws, Indian Women bowler Deepti Sharma received a mixed reception after running out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end during the third ODI between India and England last month.

"I warned probably seven Kiwi batters in those ODI games" - Mitchell Starc

The Sydney-born fast bowler's warning to Buttler in the third T20I made the rounds, but he claims that he had to warn as many as seven New Zealand batters during their three-match ODI series last month.

Australia registered a convincing 3-0 cleansweep over the Kiwis to win the Chappell-Hadlee trophy. The ODI series also marked the final assignment for Aaron Finch in the format as he announced his retirement.

Revealing that the New Zealand batters were up to two meters outside the crease, Starc said:

“I’ve warned batters plenty of times, [Buttler] is not the first occasion,” he said. “I warned probably seven Kiwi batters in those ODI games in the top end - some were two metres outside their crease."

Starc added:

“As I said to Jos, I could never see myself doing it, but it doesn’t mean that you should then feel free to leave your crease early.”

The non-striker's run-out could potentially play a part in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The captains maintained their silence when asked about the mode of dismissal during the pre-tournament media briefing.

Will the T20 World Cup 2022 witness a run out at the non-striker's end before the ball is delivered? Let us know what you think.

