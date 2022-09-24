"Still remember bowling in bowl-out and tipping my hat in celebration"- Robin Uthappa, Irfan Pathan recall India's 2007 T20 World Cup win

Former Indian cricketers and winners of the 2007 T20 World Cup, Robin Uthappa and Irfan Pathan, recalled some of their favorite moments from the win on the 15th anniversary of the triumph in Johannesburg.

September 24, 2007 has become immortal in Indian cricket's annals as a young team ended a 24-year-long wait for an ICC Trophy for the nation. Uthappa was one of the unsung heroes of that campaign, having played some important cameos throughout the tournament.

Speaking to Star Sports, he recalled the experience of hitting the stumps in a bowl-out when India and Pakistan finsihed their game tied on scores. He said:

“I can’t believe that it has been 15 years since we won the T20 World Cup. The fond memories from our first-ever T20 World Cup win are still fresh. I can still remember bowling in the bowl-out and tipping my hat in celebration as we won!"

Uthappa also gave his best wishes to the Men in Blue who travel to Australia in a month's time hoping to end their nine-year wait for an ICC Trophy. He added:

"I would like to wish the Men in Blue all the very best as they go Down Under to try and repeat history and get us back the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with ‘Mission Melbourne’".

Manof-the-match Irfan Pathan recalled India's triumph

India and Pakistan met once again in the final of the tournament and it was left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan's sensational figures of 3/16 that won India the game and him the man-of-the-match award.

It was a tense end to the game as Pakistan had one wicket in hand and needed just six runs from four balls. But Misbah-ul-Haq attempted an injudicious ramp shot over short fine and ended up getting caught by Sreeshanth at that position to hand India a memorable win.

Pathan recalled how Misbah-ul-Haq tried to scoop Joginder Sharma over square leg and how the celebration after Sreesanth's catch has become an image that will stay with him forever. He stated:

“I still get goosebumps when I think about the finals and how we won it in the last over. We played our very best in that World Cup and to be rewarded in the end with the trophy was just one of the most special feelings in my life. I can still picture the team and the crowd celebrating for India as Sreesanth caught Misbah in that final over."

India are yet to win a World T20 title since that date.

