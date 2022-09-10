T20 World Cup 2022: Complete England schedule, match dates & timings in IST

England will head into the 2022 T20 World Cup in a new era led by Jos Buttler. The winners of the 2010 edition are a powerhouse in white-ball cricket and are brimming with potential, despite their lapses in the recent past.

They are drawn in Group 1 of the Super 12s round with the likes of Australia, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. The winner of group A and the runner-up from Group B of the preliminary qualification round will also join the aforementioned four teams. The top two teams from the six-team group will qualify for the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Jos Buttler's side are in the midst of some shaky form in the shortest format and have suffered consecutive series losses against India and South Africa. The side will have the opportunity to turn things around in their upcoming tours of Pakistan and Australia.

England will open their campaign against Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan at the Perth Stadium. They are slated to play a day encounter in the group stages, which will be up against the runners-up of Group B from the qualification round.

Their contest against arch-rivals Australia is scheduled to take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where they are scheduled to play one more match.

England schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022

October 22 - England vs Afghanistan; Perth Stadium, Perth - 4:30 PM IST

October 26 - England vs B2 (runners-up of Group B); Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne - 9:30 AM IST

October 28 - Australia vs England; Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne - 1:30 PM IST

November 1 - England vs New Zealand; The Gabba, Brisbane - 1:30 PM IST

November 5 - Australia vs A1 (winners of Group A) ; Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - 9:30 AM IST

Will Jos Buttler lead England to glory in the 2022 T20 World Cup? Let us know what you think.

