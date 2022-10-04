T20 World Cup 2022: ICC name 20 match officials for the tournament; Nitin Menon only Indian in the list

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have released the list of match officials for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Nitin Menon, the sole Indian umpire in the ICC Elite Patel, will be one of the officials in the tournament.

In 2020, the former cricketer became the youngest member of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, having done so at the age of 36. Menon replaced Nigel Llong to mark his presence in the coveted group.

He is a constant presence in international fixtures over the last couple of years and has even begun officiating overseas matches as well following the decline of COVID-19's grip on the cricketing world.

The ICC released a brief statement that read:

"In total, 16 umpires will officiate across the tournament with Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Kumara Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus having been the umpires in charge of the 2021 final which saw this year's hosts claim their first ICC Men's T20 World Cup title."

The statement continued:

"It is an experienced group of umpires, with the same 16 selected as last year's tournament which was held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman."

Menon has reportedly reached Australia for the tournament, which begins on October 16. The opening contest between Sri Lanka and Namibia in Geelong will have Joel Wilson and Rodney Tucker as the on-field umpires. Paul Reiffel will oversee the third umpring duties while Andrew Pycroft has been named as the match referee.

The first week of the competition will see the preliminary qualification round being played out, where four out of eight teams will make it to the Super 12s, which begins on October 22.

The governing body is slated to name the set of umpires and officials for the semi-finals and finals of the tournament in due course of time.

Match Officials list for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Match Referees: Andrew Pycroft, Christopher Broad, David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza, Christopher Brown, Christopher Gaffaney, Joel Wilson, Kumara Dharmasena, Langton Rusere, Marais Erasmus, Michael Gough, Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel, Paul Wilson, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Rodney Tucker.

Who will win the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia? Let us know what you think in the comments box.

