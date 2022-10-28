T20 World Cup 2022: " Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use it ?" - Former England captain suggests using stadium with roof to avoid rain-abandoned matches

Former England captain Michael Vaughan suggested that a stadium with a retractable roof should be used for the T20 World Cup 2022 matches in Melbourne amid the rainy season.

Taking to his Twitter account on Friday, October 28, Vaughan emphasized the importance of using a facility with a roof to avoid matches being canceled due to rain. He wrote:

"Rainy season in Australia .. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on .. !!!!! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use it ??? #JustSaying #ICCT20WorldCup2022."

Notably, Afghanistan and Ireland were slated to square off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the 25th match of the ongoing showpiece event earlier today. However, the game was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain.

The much-awaited clash between England and hosts Australia is also slated to be played at the same venue later today. It could break the hearts of many fans if rain plays spoilsport in this encounter as well.

While the MCG does not have a retractable roof, the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne does. The venue has hosted a total of 12 One-Day International (ODI) matches. While no international matches have recently been played at the stadium, it has hosted a number of Big Bash League games.

England to take on defending champions Australia in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday

Arch-rivals England and Australia will lock horns in the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday. The highly anticipated contest is scheduled to commence at 1:30 PM (IST) at the MCG.

Jos Buttler and Co. suffered a five-run defeat to Ireland via the DLS method in their previous fixture. They have two points in their tally thanks to their five-wicket win over Afghanistan in their opening encounter.

They are currently fourth in the Group 1 points table and will be hoping that the rain stays away in their remaining matches of the competition. Australia, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the standings with one win from two outings.

Aaron Finch and Co. started their campaign with an embarrassing 89-run loss to Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand. They did, however, bounce back to win their subsequent game against Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

