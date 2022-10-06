Team India T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up round schedule: Full list of matches, venues, opponents and timings in IST

Team India's preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will enter its final phase soon. The Men in Blue left for Australia and will play a few matches Down Under to get adjusted to the conditions before the marquee T20 event.

As always, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has arranged two warm-up matches each for the 16 teams participating in the tournament. The warm-up matches are generally against teams from the other group.

The Men in Blue are in Group 2 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 round alongside Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh. They will be joined by two qualifiers.

Hence, the Group 2 members will play against two teams from Group 1 in the warm-up round. India's two opponents are Australia and New Zealand.

When and where to watch Team India's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches?

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma got out for a duck in his last T20I innings. (Image: Getty)

The warm-up matches will be crucial for the Men in Blue as they have not played any matches in Australia since the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pitches in Australia are bouncy and pace-friendly and the batters will have their task cut out.

It will be a great opportunity for Team India to test their skills against top-quality nations like Australia and New Zealand just before the T20 World Cup. Here is the complete schedule for India's warm-up round:

October 17, Monday: Australia vs India, The Gabba, Brisbane, 9.30 am IST

October 19, Wednesday: New Zealand vs India, The Gabba, Brisbane, 1.30 pm IST

Both matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and application.

Apart from the two matches mentioned above, Team India will also play a couple of practice matches against Western Australia on October 10 and 13.

The start time for both games is 4:00 PM IST. There is no update on the telecast or live streaming for these two fixtures.

Poll : 0 votes