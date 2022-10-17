[Watch] "Maarne ka mood nahi ho raha hai"- Suryakumar Yadav's words caught on stump mic just 1 ball before he got out in T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match 

Suryakumar Yadav slammed a match-winning half-century for India in their first T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match against Australia on Monday, October 17.

A video featuring Suryakumar has gone viral on social media, where he can be heard saying that he is in no mood to hit more shots.

A Twitter user uploaded the video, where Suryakumar's words were caught on the stump mic.

"Maarne ka mood nahi ho raha hai yaar," Yadav said.

Interestingly, Yadav got out on the very next ball. Kane Richardson fired in a full toss delivery towards him. Yadav mistimed his shot and handed a catch to the bowler.

You can watch the video of the Indian batter's viral comment right here, followed by a clip of his dimissal:

Richardson's delivery wasn't very good, but he still managed to dismiss India's highest-ranked T20I batter with it. Hence, the Australian bowler was in slight disbelief after the dismissal.

Speaking with the host broadcaster during the innings break, Richardson said:

"First time he has missed the middle of the bat ever against us. In India, it would have probably flown out of the ground. He is probably the best in the world so good to get one back."

Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami shone in India's T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match win

Vice-captain KL Rahul (R) smashed a quickfire half-century at the top (Image: Getty)

Australia won the toss and opted to field first in the warm-up match. Half-centuries from KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav guided India to 186/7 in 20 overs. Chasing 187, Australia inched closer to the target, riding on captain Aaron Finch's fifty.

The equation was down to 11 runs from six balls when India introduced Mohammed Shami into the attack. The returning fast bowler conceded only four runs and took three wickets to help the Men in Blue win by six runs.

India will play another warm-up game against New Zealand on Wednesday, October 19, before their first T20 World Cup game against Pakistan.

