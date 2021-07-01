10 times KL Rahul made a style statement off the field

Team India’s talented batsman KL Rahul is known for his style quotient off the field. Whether it is casual, formal or simple, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain can pull off most looks with élan.

Indian cricketers of the past, too, have made style statements. Former captain Mohammad Azharuddin played most of his career with his collar up. Meanwhile, the unpredictable Vinod Kambli kept experimenting with his looks, earrings and all, at times coming up with bizarre stuff.

Most of these signature statements, though, were seen on the field, back in 1990s. The advent of social media, however, has allowed fans to get an up, close and personal look at cricketers’ off-field activities.

Style is something cricket-mad India is bound to copy from its favorite cricketers.

KL Rahul: Fashionably Suave

Among the current crop of Indian cricketers, KL Rahul is considered among the most stylish personalities. In this feature, we go beyond KL Rahul the cricketer and explore his persona through his fashion statements.

#1 Glass and class go hand-in-hand

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. Pic: KL Rahul/ Instagram

KL Rahul looks completely at ease while posing with rumored girlfriend and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty in stylish shades. He is seen wearing a brown suit with a turtleneck T-shirt inside. The cool cricketer completes the look with a cross chain. Of course, Athiya’s presence adds the glamour quotient to complement KL Rahul’s rugged look.

#2 Cargo Comfort

KL Rahul in the kitchen. Pic: KL Rahul/ Instagram

The 29-year-old knows how to maintain his snazzy avatar even from the comfort of the kitchen. In this snap, KL Rahul is seen wearing a cargo pant and printed T-shirt, looking engrossed in preparation. The yellow cap maintains the cricketer’s sporty look even when off the field.

#3 Rockstar Rahul

KL Rahul in his 'bad boy' avatar. Pic: KL Rahul/ Instagram

Rockstar is a term that has often been associated with Team India and Mumbai Indians’ (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya. However, KL Rahul has often proved that nice guys too can pull off the bold and brazen look. Here, he is spotted with a matching co-ord set in offbeat green. With finger rings and chains he looks every bit the ‘bad boy’, a complete role reversal from his nice guy version on the field.

#4 Hoodie Baba

KL Rahul's hoodie look. Pic: KL Rahul/ Instagram

Hoodies mix comfort with fashion and KL Rahul seems to know very well how to pull off the relaxed look whilst also maintaining his style quotient. In this picture, the cricketer seems extremely relaxed while sipping on a beverage. His hoodie avatar is nicely complemented with easygoing shorts as KL Rahul spends some quality time with himself in a lawn.

