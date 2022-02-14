Stats: 1973 Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

The first-ever Women's ODI World Cup was held in 1973 with England being the host. The tournament was a month-long affair played between June 20, 1973 and July 28, 1973.

The tournament comprised of 7 teams - England, Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, International XI and Young England.

International XI was made up of players from the other five teams who could not make it as a part of the main team. The Young England team was essentially an Under 25 England side.

The format of the tournament comprised only of round-robin matches, with each team playing against the other six once. England, who topped the table at the end of the round-robin matches with 20 points, were declared the champions.

Of the six matches the English side played, they won 5 and lost 1. Australia with 17 points (4 wins, 1 loss and 1 no result) were declared the runner's-up.

Some of the key highlights of the tournament are as follows.

1973 Women's Cricket World Cup stats

279/3 by England against Australia was the highest team total.

264 runs scored by Enid Bakewell of England was the most number of runs scored by a player.

134 by Derryth Lynne Thomas of England against International XI was the highest individual score by a player.

15 half-centuries were scored in the tournament.

2 half-centuries scored by Geraldine Davies (Young England), Vivalyn Latty-Scott (Jamaica) and Jackie Porter (Australia) each was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

4 centuries were scored in the tournament. All four centuries were scored by England players.

2 centuries scored by Enid Bakewell was the highest number of centuries scored by a player.

12 wickets taken by Rosalind Heggs (Young England) was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

6/20 by Glenys Page of New Zealand against Trinidad & Tobago was the best bowling performance by a player.

9 dismissals by Shirley Hodges of England was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

6 catches by Eileen Badham (International XI) and Dorothy Anne Gordon (Australia) each was the most number of catches taken by a player.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar