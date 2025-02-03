2 Indian players who flopped and 1 who starred in the 5th T20I vs England ft. Suryakumar Yadav

India finished the five-match T20I series against England on an excellent note as they hammered the visitors by 150 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. The rubber ended with a 4-1 scoreline in favor of the Men in Blue.

It was a terrific performance from India. Abhishek Sharma led the way with his stunning century to be adjudged the Player of the Match, while Varun Chakaravarthy finished as the Player of the Series for his consistent wicket-taking.

Others like Shivam Dube impressed as well. However, it wasn't a perfect display from India, who saw a few of their key batters fail to join the party during the last possible opportunity.

On that note, here are two Indian players who flopped and one who starred in the fifth T20I against England.

#3 Flop - Suryakumar Yadav

India's captain has now gone two entire series without a notable knock to his name. Suryakumar Yadav's South Africa run seemed like an aberration, but he couldn't come to the party in any of the five T20Is against England either.

In the final T20I, Suryakumar had an excellent platform to make some quick runs. However, his trusted pickup shot let him down another time as England prised him out early. The dynamic batter playing at No. 4 hasn't helped matters, but it must be said that the efficiency of his shot-making has reduced drastically.

#2 Star - Abhishek Sharma

The fifth T20I against England was about only one man for India - Abhishek Sharma. The young superstar was simply sensational as he hammered the visitors into submission.

Abhishek gave himself room and thrashed the England fast bowlers over the off-side regularly. When Jos Buttler tried to switch to spin, the result was the same. The southpaw tried to hit most deliveries with a straight bat, and the results were there to see.

After helping himself to the second-fastest century by an Indian in T20Is, Abhishek picked up a couple of wickets as well. Not to be left out in the field, he also took a catch to dismiss Ben Duckett. The left-hander finished the series on the perfect note.

#1 Flop - Sanju Samson

In contrast, Abhishek's opening partner ended the rubber on the worst possible note. Sanju Samson, who had been harried by the short ball throughout the assignment, was bounced out once again.

The issue seemed to be weighing on Samson's mind right from the start. He adopted different strategies to counter Jofra Archer, and while it wasn't convincing, he helped himself to 16 runs in the first over. The opening batter didn't last very long though, as Mark Wood cramped him for room and forced him to find deep square leg once again.

Samson had the ideal chance to make up for his failures in the series, but things went from bad to worse for him in Mumbai.

