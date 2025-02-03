2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by India in the 5th T20I vs England ft. Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4

India put the exclamation point on their T20I series win over England on Sunday, February 2 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men in Blue thrashed the visitors by 150 runs to finalize a 4-1 scoreline and register yet another convincing bilateral series triumph.

It was a stunning batting display from India, led by Abhishek Sharma. The bowlers, boosted by a mammoth total on the board, combined to bowl England out inside 11 overs, with Mohammed Shami picking up three wickets.

At the same time, though, it wasn't a perfect display from Suryakumar and his men. On that note, here are two mistakes and one masterstroke made by India in the fifth T20I against England.

Trending

#3 Mistake - Suryakumar Yadav didn't move up to No. 3 despite his recent poor returns

India v England - 5th T20I - Source: Getty

After Sanju Samson was dismissed in the second over of the match, India had the option to use Suryakumar Yadav at his best position of No. 3. The skipper handed over the role to Tilak Varma in South Africa, and while the left-hander has done justice to the opportunity, it made more sense for the Men in Blue to revert to the former.

Suryakumar has been a bit short of runs lately, and having the powerplay to play his shots would've helped him. He could've used the field restrictions to get off to a quick start, after which his instincts could have taken over. Instead, India continued with a left-left combination in form of Abhishek and Tilak.

Suryakumar was dismissed cheaply after walking to the crease in the 10th over and finished the series without a notable score to his name.

#2 Masterstroke - Suryakumar's bowling changes were near-perfect

India v England - 3rd T20I - Source: Getty

At the same time, it must be said that the Indian captain has been on top of his game in the leadership department. Suryakumar's bowling changes in the fifth T20I, while not overly consequential on the outcome of the contest, were near-perfect.

Suryakumar brought Shami back for his third over when the game was petering to a close, giving him an opportunity to get more deliveries under his belt. The fast bowler helped himself to two wickets and wrapped up the win.

Abhishek was handed an over in which he registered a couple of scalps, while Shivam Dube rolled his arm over and picked up two wickets as well. The spin trio who have dominated England over the course of the series bowled just three overs between them, with India prioritizing their future.

#1 Mistake - Hardik Pandya batting at No. 6 didn't make a lot of sense with the big picture in mind

India v England - 5th T20I - Source: Getty

What could India have done differently in the batting department? Well, the same principle that they used to rotate their bowlers would've served them well in the first innings.

When Shivam Dube was dismissed in the 14th over, India sent in Hardik Pandya at No. 6. Hardik had multiple opportunities to spend some time in the middle in the series prior to the fifth T20I, something which can't be said about Rinku Singh and Axar Patel.

While Hardik ended up heading back to the pavilion after just six minutes, Axar, who was barely used with the bat throughout the five T20Is, had just 11 balls to face with the company of the tail. The Men in Blue could have given him an increased role, with an eye on the upcoming ODI leg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news