2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by India in their World Cup 2023 semifinal match vs New Zealand

Team India's dominant run in the 2023 World Cup continued at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as they beat New Zealand by a comfortable 70-run margin in the first semifinal on Wednesday, November 15.

While the margin of victory looks impressive on paper, it wasn't the hosts' most convincing display. At various points during the chase, it seemed like they were being put under the pump by the New Zealand batters and consequently unraveling.

India have been on a hot streak so far and are the definite favorites to clinch the trophy with a win in the final on Sunday, November 19. However, they will look back on this clash with the understanding that they can't afford to be as off the mark in the summit clash as they were against the Blackcaps.

Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke made by Team India in their World Cup 2023 semifinal clash against New Zealand.

#3 Mistake - KL Rahul was sent in ahead of Suryakumar Yadav

KL Rahul played well, but what is SKY in the team for?

After Shubman Gill retired hurt with a bout of cramps, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli put on a terrific partnership that took India to a commanding position. Kohli was dismissed in the 44th over, leaving the Men in Blue with enough time to get their hitters in.

However, instead of promoting Suryakumar Yadav, who is in the side for this very role of accelerating in the final phase of the innings, the team management chose to send in KL Rahul. The move didn't necessarily backfire, with Rahul making an unbeaten 20-ball 39 that injected a good deal of momentum at the death.

But it wasn't Rahul's most fluent innings, and had he been dismissed before striking a few boundaries, he would've eaten up close to two overs at a run a ball. Suryakumar was clearly the better option at that juncture.

#2 Masterstroke - Mohammed Shami was brought on after just two overs of Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Shami picked up two wickets in his first burst

Jasprit Bumrah was uncharacteristically wayward with the new ball, and India needed some inspiration from somewhere. And not for the first time in the 2023 World Cup, Rohit Sharma was proactive in bringing on Mohammed Shami as the first change.

Siraj had conceded just eight runs in his first two overs, but he was taken out of the attack and replaced by Shami. The veteran fast bowler immediately delivered by having Devon Conway caught behind before going on to send Rachin Ravindra back to the hut as well.

Rohit also kept Bumrah on for a five-over spell from the other end, one that got better in the second half of the powerplay after Shami's introduction. The move, which gave India the early inroads, was a very smart one.

#1 Mistake - India's bowlers and fielders made elementary errors throughout the second innings

Jasprit Bumrah's worst performance in the 2023 World Cup came in the semifinal

Right from the start of the second innings, India's bowlers and fielders made elementary errors that made the match much closer than it should've been.

Bumrah sprayed the ball all over the place at the start of his spell, with wides and fours galore. Shami was also guilty of conceding a few extras, while Siraj dished out a few freebies throughout his spell. The profligacy was perhaps due to India searching for wickets instead of landing the ball on the right spot and letting the conditions do their thing.

The Men in Blue were also sloppy on the field. The fast bowlers were the culprits once again, with Bumrah committing misfields and Shami dropping a sitter off his pace partner at mid-on. Even Ravindra Jadeja seemed to lose his head as he hurled one back at Kane Williamson, only for the ball to head to the boundary behind KL Rahul.

At various stages during the chase, India seemed to be losing their heads. They got over the line due to their distinctly above-par score, but their display was far from measured and convincing.

Poll : Should India have sent in Suryakumar Yadav when Virat Kohli was dismissed? Yes No 2 votes