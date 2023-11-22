2023 World Cup: A look at the major stats

Australia thumped India by six wickets in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. With the victory, the Aussies lifted the ICC title for the sixth time.

For the Men in Blue, it was the second instance of them finishing runners-up in the ODI World Cup. Incidentally, they had lost to Australia in the 2003 World Cup final as well in Johannesburg.

Sent into bat after losing the toss in Ahmedabad, hosts India were held to 240 as Australian left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc starred with 3/55, while skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also came up with impressive performances. For India, KL Rahul top-scored with 66 off 107 balls, while Virat Kohli contributed 54 off 63 and skipper Rohit Sharma 47 off 31.

Chasing 241, Australia slipped to 47/3 as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami struck early blows. However, Travis Head (137 off 120) and Marnus Labuschagne (58* off 110) played contrasting knocks and featured in a 192-run fourth-wicket stand to pave the way for Australia’s triumph.

A statistical recap of the 2023 World Cup

Following the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup, we look back at some of the major stats from the ICC event.

Most runs - Virat Kohli (765)

Virat Kohli batting in the final against Australia. (Pic: AP)

Team India may have lost the World Cup, but Virat Kohli finished as the leading run-getter in the tournament, smashing 765 runs in 11 innings at an average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.31, with three hundreds and six fifties.

His tally is a new record for most runs in a single edition of the Men’s ODI World Cup, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s 673 runs in the 2003 edition.

Most hundreds - Quinton de Kock (4)

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock signed off from ODIs on a high, smashing four hundreds in the World Cup. He began the tournament with 100 off 84 against Sri Lanka in Delhi and followed it up with 109 off 106 versus Australia in Lucknow.

The southpaw then clobbered 174 off 140 against Bangladesh in Mumbai and 114 off 116 against New Zealand in Pune.

Highest individual score - Glenn Maxwell (201*)

Glenn Maxwell during his spectacular double hundred against Afghanistan. (Pic: AP)

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was the only player to notch up a double hundred in the 2023 World Cup. And it came under the most trying of circumstances. Chasing 293 in the league-stage match against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 7, Australia had crumbled to 91/7.

Maxwell singlehandedly lifted the Aussie past the finish line, clobbering 201* off 128 balls, a spectacular innings featuring 21 fours and 10 sixes, during which he also battled cramps and back spasms.

Most sixes - Rohit Sharma (31)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was brilliant with the willow in the powerplay right through the 2023 World Cup. It comes as no surprise that he struck the most number of sixes during the tournament. In 11 innings, the Hitman slammed 31 sixes to go with his 66 fours.

If we talk about the player with the most sixes in an innings during the 2023 World Cup, Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman clubbed 11 maximums in his unbeaten 126 off 81 balls against New Zealand in Bengaluru.

Most wickets - Mohammed Shami (24)

Seasoned India pacer Mohammed Shami played only seven of the team’s 11 matches. Yet, he finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup, with 24 wickets in seven innings at an average of 10.70, an economy rate of 5.26, and a strike rate of 12.20.

Best bowling figures in an innings - Shami (7/57)

Shami also registered the best bowling figures in the 2023 World Cup, claiming 7/57 in 9.5 overs against New Zealand in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The 33-year-old pacer also claimed the most five-wicket hauls in the tournament - three. Apart from his seven-fer in the semi-finals, he picked up 5/54 against the Kiwis in Dharamsala and 5/18 versus Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

Most runs conceded in an innings - Bas de Leede (115)

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede registered an unwanted record during the 2023 World Cup, conceding 115 runs in 10 overs during the league match against Australia in Delhi.

With his expensive spell, De Leede became the bowler to have conceded the most runs in an innings in Men’s ODIs. The previous worst was 113 by Mick Lewis and Adam Zampa.

Highest partnership - 273* between Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway

Rachin Ravindra (left) and Devon Conway (Pic: AP)

The highest partnership in the World Cup was registered in the opening match of the tournament itself. Rachin Ravindra (123* off 96) and Devon Conway (152* off 121) added an unbroken 273 runs for the second wicket as New Zealand chased 283 against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with ease.

Highest total - 428/5 by South Africa

South Africa registered the highest total in the 2023 World Cup when they smashed 428/5 against Sri Lanka in Delhi in the fourth match of the tournament.

The Proteas’ score is also a record for the highest-ever team total in the history of the ODI World Cup, surpassing 417/6 by Australia against Afghanistan in Perth during the 2015 edition.

Highest match aggregate - 771 runs

Australia and New Zealand combined to score 771 runs in the 2023 World Cup league clash in Dharamsala in match number 27. Batting first, the Aussies posted 388, while the spirited Kiwis responded with 383/9, going down by five runs.

The 771 runs scored in the game is a record for the highest match aggregate in the history of the Men’s ODI World Cup.

Largest margin of victory - 309 runs

Australia registered a massive 309-run win over the Netherlands in Delhi. After posting 399/8, they bundled out the Dutch for 90. Australia’s margin of victory is an all-time record for the biggest win in the history of the tournament.

The second-highest was also registered in the same edition - 302 runs by India against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.