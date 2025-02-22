2025 Champions Trophy: Oldest and Youngest Player in each team ft. Mahmudullah, Jake Fraser-McGurk

The 2025 Champions Trophy started on February 19 with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand. The Black Caps beat the Men in Green at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Dubai hosted the second game of the tournament between India and Bangladesh, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious. The 2025 Champions Trophy action will continue in Pakistan and UAE over the next few days, with fans getting to witness some exciting matches.

The special thing about this year's Champions Trophy is that there are some players born after 2000 and some born before 1990. Here's a look at the youngest and oldest players in each squad of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

#1 Afghanistan: Oldest - Mohammad Nabi, Youngest - Naveed Zadran

Afghanistan made their Champions Trophy debut in the ongoing edition of the mega event on Friday, February 21, losing to South Africa. The Afghan team have formed a squad with a blend of youth and experience.

40-year-old Mohammad Nabi is the oldest player in their squad. He is a spin-bowling all-rounder. Meanwhile, the youngest player is medium pacer Naveed Zadran, aged 19.

#2 Australia: Oldest - Glenn Maxwell, Youngest - Jake Fraser-McGurk

Like Afghanistan, Australia's oldest player in their 2025 Champions Trophy squad is also a right-arm off-spin bowling all-rounder. Glenn Maxwell, aged 36, is the oldest player in the Aussie squad for the ongoing mega event.

On the other side, the youngest player in the Australian team is hard-hitting batter Jake Fraser-McGurk. The 22-year-old has made the cut into the Australian squad for an ICC ODI event for the first time in his career.

#3 Bangladesh: Oldest - Mahmudullah, Youngest - Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Off-spin bowling all-rounder Mahmudullah is the oldest player in the Bangladesh squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The veteran all-rounder, aged 38, has played a huge role in Bangladesh's success in ICC events in the past.

Bangladesh's squad for the ongoing mega event features several youngsters. The youngest of the lot is pace-bowling all-rounder Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Born on October 20, 2002, Sakib was 22 years and 124 days old at the time of writing.

#4 England: Oldest - Adil Rashid, Youngest - Jamie Smith

Veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid is the oldest player in England's squad. Rashid, who recently troubled India in an away ODI series, is one of the most consistent performers in white-ball cricket at the age of 36.

Jamie Smith is England's youngest player at the 2025 Champions Trophy. The wicketkeeper-batter is just 24, and he has impressed many former players, including Ravichandran Ashwin, with his splendid batting skills.

#5 India: Oldest - Rohit Sharma, Youngest - Harshit Rana

Captain Rohit Sharma is the oldest player in India's 2025 Champions Trophy squad. Born on April 30, 1987, the Hitman will celebrate his 38th birthday soon.

New fast bowler Harshit Rana is the Indian squad's youngest member. Rana, who made his ODI debut earlier this month, was just 23 years and 61 days old at the time of writing.

#6 New Zealand: Oldest - Kane Williamson, Youngest - Will O'Rourke

Like India, New Zealand's oldest player is a senior batter and youngest player is a new fast bowler. 34-year-old Kane Williamson is the oldest member in the Kiwi squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

On the other side, 23-year-old Will O'Rourke is the youngest player in New Zealand's squad. Will stole the show in the opening match of the mega event by taking three wickets against hosts Pakistan.

#7 Pakistan: Oldest - Mohammad Rizwan, Youngest - Naseem Shah

Fakhar Zaman was the oldest member of Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad. However, the 34-year-old batter has been ruled out of the competition now due to an injury, which makes captain Mohammad Rizwan the oldest player at the age of 32.

The youngest member of the team is fast bowler Naseem Shah. He celebrated his 22nd birthday on February 15, just four days before playing his debut Champions Trophy game.

#8 South Africa: Oldest - Rassie van der Dussen, Youngest - Tristan Stubbs

Middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen is the oldest player in South Africa's team for the 2025 Champions Trophy. The right-handed batter was 36 years and 14 days old at the time of writing.

The youngest member of the Proteas squad is also a right-handed batter named Tristan Stubbs. At 24, Stubbs will be keen to make his mark at the grand stage of Champions Trophy.

