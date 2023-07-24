3 areas Australia need to focus despite retaining the Ashes

Australia retained the Ashes after the fourth Test at Manchester ended in a draw on July 23. The last five sessions were all but washed out due to rain, allowing the visitors to escape a looming defeat and preventing the hosts England from drawing the series level at 2-2.

The Aussies won the first two games, with England making a comeback in the third match. The fourth Test has now ended in a draw with only one more game remaining.

It means even if England win the final Test, the series will end 2-2. Australia who had won the last series between the two sides, will now hold on to the urn due to their victory in the previous series and simply by avoiding defeat in this one.

However, looking into the performance aspect of the Australians, their outings in the last two games has left a lot to be desired. Given how the last two Tests went, the visitors will be keen to turn things around and end the fifth match at the Oval on a high. England, with nothing to lose, will come hard again.

In this article, we will take a look at three areas where the Australians will have to improve or change if they want to win the last Test.

#1 Inclusion of a spinner

Place for Todd Murphy for last Ashes match

Nathan Lyon’s injury has proved to be a huge setback for Australia. The spinner was a constant presence for Australia in the last 100 Tests for the national team. In his absence, the Aussies preferred to go in with an all pace attack for the fourth Test. Travis Head offered his part-time offies, but he was taken down by the England batting.

Todd Murphy is in the squad and he should be in the side for the final Test and backed to get the job done. There are many who believe that Murphy is better than what Lyon was when he first started his career. The young spinner showcased his mettle against India and now, he needs the backing of his management in the final Test.

Cameron Green could be the casualty if Murphy does get the nod. He is averaging 20.60 with the bat across this series and has not looked at ease.

#2 What about the quicks?

Australia need new energy in their pace department for the last Ashes Test

Pat Cummins has now played five back-to-back Test matches including the World Test Championship final. He looked ragged in the fourth Test match and along with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, conceded 392 runs at 5.22.

Mitchell Starc had concerns with his shoulder, but continued to bowl while Josh Hazlewood looked to get back into his rhythm with a five-wicket haul. Scott Boland has not impressed in the two matches that he has played in while Michael Neser, despite his success in Country Cricket, has not yet been given a look in.

The Australian management is facing a conundrum and they need to quickly sort this out before the Oval Test.

#3 End near for David Warner?

Warner is on extremely thin ice ahead of 5th Ashes Test

At Old Trafford, it was Chris Woakes, not Stuart Broad, who proved to be David Warner’s downfall in both innings. During the first day, he edged behind from Woakes' over-the-wicket delivery, and in the second innings, he ended up dragging a wide ball onto his stumps.

It has become increasingly clear that Warner is far away from his prime and he has unable to convert his starts into anything substantial. He can still play at the Oval, but he needs a big score here if he wishes to be selected for the home Test series against Pakistan.