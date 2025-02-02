3 areas of concern for India ahead of the 5th T20I vs England ft. Suryakumar Yadav's soft dismissals

Team India are all set for a quick turnaround ahead of their final T20I against England on Sunday, February 2. The Men in Blue have had just a day's rest since their 15-run win over Jos Buttler and Co. in the fourth encounter at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

In that victory, India had a number of positives. Harshit Rana made his T20I debut, while a key bowler returned to form. The hosts got over the line even though they were challenged at various points during the contest.

However, at the same time, it was far from a perfect display from Suryakumar Yadav and Co. It seemed like the rubber would go to a decider before India managed to seal the deal late, and they have some things to work on.

On that note, here are three areas of concern for India ahead of the fifth T20I against England.

#3 India's powerplay bowling hasn't been at its best in the last two matches

Ben Duckett was dismissed cheaply in the first two matches, but he has found his rhythm since. In that period, including the fourth T20I, India's powerplay bowlers have looked a bit clueless.

Playing with just one specialist pacer, the Men in Blue haven't had much freedom with respect to their powerplay bowling combination. More concerningly, their bowlers haven't been able to adapt on the fly to Duckett's invention.

The English opener accesses strange areas on the ground, including fine leg with his scoops and point with his reverse sweeps. India haven't been able to cut those shots off, either with fielders in the deep or with different bowling strategies.

The bowling powerplay is one of the most important phases of a T20 game, and India need to ensure that their bowlers, particularly the spinners, are prepared for openers like Duckett.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav isn't in his best rhythm right now

It's still a little while away from being a real concern, but Suryakumar Yadav has now gone almost two series without a notable score. Strangely, the Indian skipper has fallen victim to soft dismissals on multiple occasions.

In the fourth T20I, Suryakumar found a catching mid-on fielder to perfection. India had already lost two wickets in the over, and it was a curious dismissal from a player who is usually much smarter with his decision-making.

India will hope that it isn't an age-related issue. Suryakumar, on his part, will want to get back among the runs in Mumbai.

#1 Sanju Samson can't seem to find a way out of the short-ball hole

Four games. Four dismissals to the short ball. Sanju Samson is in a real hole right now and needs to find a way out of it at a venue that is known for aiding fast bowlers in the powerplay.

Samson hasn't been known to be a player who struggles against those lengths, and this is a rather new development. It was initially thought to be a Jofra Archer-specific issue, with the pacer being one of the best in the world, but Saqib Mahmood managed to cramp him for room and coax the same dismissal out of him as well.

Samson cannot afford to go the entire series without a notable knock. India will want him to get back to his best in the final T20I against England.

