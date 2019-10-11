×
Three batsmen with the most double hundreds in Test cricket

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
830   //    11 Oct 2019, 19:33 IST

Virat Kohli registered his seventh double hundred today.
Virat Kohli registered his seventh double hundred today.

It is often believed that the true master of cricket is the one who plays well in Test matches. The longest format of the game requires a huge amount of dedication and patience which is not every player’s cup of tea. However, there are also players like Virat Kohli who master this difficult art and keep on breaking records day in and day out.

Today, the Indian captain recorded his seventh double century in Test cricket, becoming the first Indian player to achieve this feat. On a having a closer look at Kohli’s career, one comes to know that all the double hundreds of the right-handed batsman have come after 2015. This shows how consistent he has been in red-ball cricket in recent times.

However, Kohli still is behind three batsmen on the list of the batsmen with the most double centuries in Test match cricket. Here’s a look at all three of them -


#3 Brian Lara - 9 double hundreds

Brian Lara played 131 Test matches in his career.
Brian Lara played 131 Test matches in his career.

The West Indian maestro, Brian Lara, who holds the record of the highest score in Test cricket, had slammed nine double centuries during his 16-year long international career. In fact, he had converted his first hundred into a double hundred against Australia in the year 1993.

Lara then played an innings of 375 runs against England in 1994. It took him five years to cross the double century mark once again but from 1999 to 2003, the Caribbean star added four double hundreds to his tally. In the year 2004, he played an unbeaten knock of 400 runs versus England at St. John’s.

His last two 200+ scores came outside the West Indies. Brian had scored 226 against Australia at Adelaide in 2005 and then in 2006, he hit 216 runs versus Pakistan in Multan.


Lara on his way to a double century against Australia.
Lara on his way to a double century against Australia.
