3 best Grace Harris knocks under pressure

The inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) saw its first cliff-hanger as UP Warriorz came from the dead to snatch a smashing win against the Gujarat Giants. Gujarat dominated the majority of the game, but a power-hitting masterclass by Grace Harris saw UP Warriorz chase down the target with a ball to spare.

UP Warriorz wanted Harris in their side and it was evident when they were willing to slug it out with the Delhi Capitals at the WPL Auction. UP snapped the power-hitter for ₹75 lakh and the Australian has already shown her worth. She has been superb in international T20Is as well as in the BBL and if this innings is anything to go by, she could make this WPL a memorable one as well.

Here we take a look at three of the best innings Grace Harris has played under pressure:

#3 53 off 37 balls vs Perth Scorchers, 2020

Harris has been superb in the WBBL

Grace Harris always wanted to emulate MS Dhoni and her strategic thinking and game sense came to the fore in the inaugural match of WBBL back in 2020.

Perth Scorchers had posted 132 runs in their 20 overs.

In response, Heat were reduced to 45 for 2 in the seventh over when Harris walked in. She was willing to spend time at the crease and approach the innings similar to what Dhoni liked to do.

She wanted to shift gears and put pressure back on the bowlers. It was a superb, well-calculated chase as she powered Heat to a comprehensive win with a 53-runs innings off 37 deliveries.

#2 64 off 35 vs India, 2022

Grace Harris took down India in Mumbai

The Australian women’s side is arguably the greatest sporting team in the world. They have immense depth and the players are highly skilled. Hence, even when they were reduced to 4-72 in the 10th over, there was no pressure on the rest of the batters.

Grace Harris joined hands with Ashleigh Gardner and together the duo smashed 129 runs off the final 10.2 overs at a rate of 12.64. Harris clobbered four sixes and six fours in her innings and sent the Indian bowlers on a never-ending leather hunt. Australia ended with 4-196. India were never in the contest as the visitors clinched the series 4-1.

#1 59 off 26 balls vs Gujarat Giants, WPL

Harris lit up the WPL

The WPL took off as Grace Harris' blinder of an innings powered UP Warriorz to an unlikely win over the Gujarat Giants. Harris walked into bat when UP were reduced to 86/4 chasing down a target of 170.

Grace Harris showcased her immense ability and steely temperament, and started the carnage when UP needed 70 runs off the last five overs. She remained unbeaten on 59* off 26 balls and ended the game with a clean pickup six over deep square leg. UP won the game by three wickets and one ball to spare.

Harris was named man of the match for this blitz of an innings and if these indications are anything to by, this WPL could well be defined by this Australian powerhouse.

