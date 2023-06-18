3 best Joe Root-Jonny Bairstow partnerships in Tests

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are two of England's best batters right now. The two right-handed batters have made a name for themselves with their top-quality performances across formats.

While Joe Root has been more successful in Test cricket, Jonny Bairstow has achieved more success in T20Is. Bairstow and Root are regular members of England's Test team right now, and have stitched together some memorable partnerships together.

In the ongoing Ashes Test match against Australia at Edgbaston, Bairstow and Root added 121 runs for the sixth wicket. They joined hands together when the team's score was 176/5. Root raced to his century, while Bairstow scored a 78-ball 78, helping England inch closer to the 300-run mark.

This was not the first time that Bairstow and Root havecombined successfully in red-ball cricket. Here's a list of their three best partnerships in the longest format of the game.

#1 Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root blow away India - 269*, July 2022

In their previous Test partnership together before The Ashes 2023, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root destroyed the Indian team with a fantastic batting performance. Chasing 378 for a win, England started well and reached 107/0, but they soon slumped to 109/3.

Bairstow then joined Root in the middle. The two batters launched a counter-attack and added 269 runs for the fourth wicket. Root finished with an unbeaten 173-ball 142, while Bairstow scored a 145-ball 114 as England won the match comfortably by seven wickets.

#2 Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root's first century stand in The Ashes - 173, 2015

England started the fourth Test of The Ashes 2015 series with a bang in Nottingham. An eight-wicket haul from Stuart Broad in the first innings helped England bowl Australia out for just 60 runs.

England had an opportunity to take a big first innings lead, and a 173-run stand from Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root helped the home side cruise to a 391-run total in the first innings. Root scored a 176-ball 130, while Bairstow aggregated 74 runs from 105 balls.

Root and Bairstow united forces at 96/3 and guided England to 269/4. Josh Hazlewood broke the partnership by getting Bairstow out caught, but that partnership turned the game in England's favor completely. England won that Test by an innings and 78 runs.

#3 Root-Bairstow excel in a run-chase against New Zealand - 111*, 2022

New Zealand visited England for a three-Test series last year, and the Kiwis ended up losing 0-3. Root and Bairstow helped England complete a clean sweep by guiding the home team to a win in the final Test of the series.

Chasing 296 for a win at Leeds, Root and Bairstow joined hands when England were 185/3. They added 111 runs in just 14.3 overs to guide England home. Bairstow played an excellent cameo of 71 runs off 44 balls, whereas Root remained not out on 86 runs from 125 deliveries. The two batters hit a total of four sixes.

