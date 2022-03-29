3 biggest positives for Team India from 2022 ODI Cricket World Cup

Team India, led by Mithali Raj, lost their must-win league match against South Africa and bowed out of the 2022 edition of the Women's ODI Cricket World Cup. The runners-up of the 2017 edition lost all their big matches and failed to qualify for the semi-finals. While legends like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami had a rather average tournament by their own lofty standards, there were a few positives Women in Blue could take from their campaign.

#CWC22 MUST WATCHDramaAgonyEcstasyAn all-access, behind-the-scenes look at an epic India-South Africa finale 🚨 MUST WATCH 🚨Drama 🔁 Agony 🔁 EcstasyAn all-access, behind-the-scenes look at an epic India-South Africa finale 🔥#CWC22 https://t.co/U4yMELBbfH

Let's look at the three biggest positives for Team India in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur's sensational form

Heavily criticized for being out of form and not scoring big runs in the middle overs for Team India ahead of the World Cup, Harmanpreet showed no signs of nervousness during the campaign. Instead, she bossed the middle overs and gave the Indian innings much-needed momentum in almost every game.

Female Cricket #CWC22 @imfemalecricket



#CWC22 #INDvSA What a day Harmanpreet Kaur is having here - contributed with the bat and now turning things with the ball. What a day Harmanpreet Kaur is having here - contributed with the bat and now turning things with the ball. #CWC22 #INDvSA https://t.co/6PQzTcJ7YK

In seven matches, Kaur scored 318 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 91.64, including a hundred and two fifties. Her bowling spell in the do-or-die match against South Africa was sensational and kept India alive in the game. She was a livewire on the field as well.

#2 Pooja Vastrakar's brilliance

In Pooja Vastrakar, Team India have unearthed the pace-bowling allrounder they always wished for. Vastrakar had a dream World Cup campaign where she picked up 10 wickets at an average of 18.3 and a strike rate of 23.4 which was second only to Charlotte Dean of England. Her power hitting in the death overs ensured that Team India could post big totals. She also amassed 156 runs in seven innings at an impressive strike rate of 98.73.

India v Australia - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

#3 Sneh Rana's all-round performance

The 28-year old, right-handed offbreak bowler has been a revelation for Team India since 2021. Her consistent performances against England and Australia rightfully earned her a place in the World Cup squad and Sneh Rana didn't disappoint. She picked up 10 wickets in seven matches at an average of 24. Rana also scored quick runs for her team at a healthy strike rate of 90.17. Her partnerships with Harmanpreet Kaur and Pooja Vastrakar came in handy to give the batting much-needed acceleration.

India v Australia - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

