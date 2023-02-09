3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the first Test between India and Australia 

The much-awaited 16th edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia is set to commence a few hours from now. The opening Test between the two sides is scheduled to be played at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 9.

One of the hottest talking points in the build-up to the series has been nothing but the Nagpur pitch. The Australian media, in particular, have been pretty vocal about a "fair" pitch that should be used in the first match.

While the complete characteristics of the surface is still unknown, one can expect it to assist spinners throughout the game. Regardless, both teams have quality bowlers and this sets up an interesting battle between the two potent bowling attacks.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who can potentially be match-winners for their respective teams during the upcoming first Test:

#3 Pat Cummins - Australia

Australia v India: 4th Test: Day 5

Pat Cummins is all set to become the only first-ever specialist bowler to lead Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy match.

With 50 Test scalps already in 13 matches as the Aussie captain, Cummins has fared remarkably well in the new role as of now. However, in the opening Test against India, he will be under extra pressure as the onus of spearheading the pace attack will be on his shoulders in the absence of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Cummins, however, is one of those characters who thrives under pressure and will look to lead his troops from the front.

Moreover, the fact that no current Indian batter, barring KL Rahul (35.5), averages more than 30 against Cummins might be a worrying sign for India.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin - India

India v New Zealand - ICC World Test Championship Final: Reserve Day

Arguably one of the best off-spinners India have produced in Tests, Ravichandran Ashwin will be a vital cog as the hosts look to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With the visitors having a number of left-handers in their top six along with helpful conditions on offer for the spinners, Ashwin is bound to be a happy camper in the series.

In 18 Tests so far, the Tamil Nadu-born off-spinner has taken 89 wickets for India against Australia. Moreover, his home record of taking 312 scalps across just 99 innings just speaks for itself.

The 36-year old is a great thinker of the game, and he would have probably made new strategies to counter whatever the Australian batters plan to do against him. Ashwin is also just one wicket shy of breaching the 450-Test wickets barrier.

#1 Nathan Lyon - Australia

If Ravichandran Ashwin is the biggest threat for Australia, then Nathan Lyon is the man who could pose great trouble to the Indian batters.

One of India's arch nemesis over the years, Lyon is the highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests against the Asian giants.

In just 22 Tests, the off-spinner has picked up 96 wickets at an average of below 35, including as many as seven five-wicket hauls. The gulf between him and Brett Lee (Australia's second-highest wicket-taker against India with 53 wickets) is immense.

With his wily deception and ability to generate extra bounce off the surface, the Indian batters need to be on their toes to negate Lyon's threat. The visitors will bank on the right-arm spinner to do the majority of the damage.

