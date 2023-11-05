3 bowlers who starred in the 2019 World Cup but have struggled in 2023 ft. Mitchell Starc

Over the long and storied history of the World Cup, a few bowlers have managed to extend their dominance over the opposition across multiple editions.

Glenn McGrath is the leading wicket-taker in World Cup history, with 71 scalps in 39 matches. He is closely followed by Muttiah Muralitharan, who played 40 matches in cricket's most prestigious competition and returned 68 wickets.

Even in the recent past, certain big names have excelled in multiple editions of the tournament. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, for example, are two big names who have carried the form they showed in England four years ago into the ongoing competition to take India to the top of the points table.

At the same time, however, there are a few players who haven't been able to replicate their displays. Here are three bowlers who starred in the 2019 World Cup but have struggled in the 2023 edition of the marquee ICC event.

#3 Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand's express quick has dealt with a few injuries

New Zealand were one of the biggest success stories in the 2019 World Cup. They barely scraped through to the knockouts by pipping Pakistan on net run rate before setting up an incredible summit clash against England.

Lockie Ferguson played an important role in the Blackcaps' run to the final. He was the team's highest wicket-taker and second-highest overall, with 21 wickets from nine matches at an average of 19.47 and an economy rate of 4.88. His pace and middle-overs value were relied on heavily by Kane Williamson.

Four years later, injuries and lack of form have hampered Ferguson's progress. He has just eight scalps from five matches at an economy rate of 5.58 and has been inconsistent with his lines and lengths for the most part. The Kiwis have even opted to play with two specialist fast bowlers on occasion, indicating the express quick's reduced importance.

#2 Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc was terribly expensive against New Zealand

One of the greatest bowlers in World Cup history, Mitchell Starc had exceptional campaigns in 2015 and 2019. In 2019, as the Aussies reached the semifinals, he picked up 27 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 18.59 to finish as the leading wicket-taker in the competition.

In 2023, though, Starc hasn't been at his best. His pace seems to be slower, and his control has let him down too often. The left-armer has managed just nine wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 6.36 and an average of 41.

Starc was particularly poor in Australia's close win against New Zealand, with his waywardness nearly costing them the game. Nevertheless, the five-time world champions have revived their campaign and seem set to make a run into the knockouts.

#1 Mark Wood

Mark Wood's fortunes have mirrored England's

Mark Wood is one man who has experienced the soaring highs and plunging lows of cricket at the highest level, namely the World Cup. He has been part of both of England's contrasting campaigns, as they went all the way in 2019 before being embarrassingly eliminated in 2023.

In 2019, Wood finished as England's second-highest wicket-taker with 18 scalps from 10 matches at an average of 25.72 and an economy rate of 5.16. He supported Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett superbly, with his pace often proving to be a point of difference.

In 2023, however, Wood's fortunes have mirrored those of England. It hasn't been a good tournament for express fast bowlers in general, and the Durham-based seamer has recorded just six wickets in seven matches at a horrible average of 58.16 and an economy rate of 6.46.

