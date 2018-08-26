3 Competitive Indian ODI teams that can play international cricket simultaneously

Sanyam Yadav FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 152 // 26 Aug 2018, 09:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India has so much cricketing talent that it is difficult to mould one team.

India has a lot of cricketing talent is an understatement nowadays. Be it batting, bowling or fielding, India has more than a solid bench strength. There are four to five contenders for a single spot in the ODI team, all of the highest quality and all different in their own ways.

With such an abundance of cricketing talent, India can very well produce more than one ODI team and all of them will be extremely and equally competitive.

Indian domestic structure is known to be excellent and year after year it produces a plethora of talent, so much so that it becomes extremely difficult to select handful of players to represent the country and decide on the best possible combination.

What if India decides that three of its teams will simultaneously play international cricket? Well, let us dive into some fiction and have a look at these three teams:

1 / 4 NEXT