3 concerns for India ahead of Super Fours of Asia Cup 2023

Having beaten Nepal in Pallekele on Monday, India secured their place in the Super Fours of the Asia Cup 2023. Nepal on the other hand, have been eliminated from the competition as they lost both their games, first against Pakistan and then India.

India won the game by 10 wickets, which suggests that it was a comprehensive victory but it was far from it. Having been put in to bat, Nepal responded pretty well as they notched up a competitive total of 230 on the board. India's batting was solid, but there still are several boxes which haven't been ticked.

India haven't looked like a clinical side so far and that is something that has bothered fans who are worried as it is only going to get tougher from here onwards.

Here, we look at three concerns for India ahead of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023:

#1. Top order woes

This concern has been a constant for quite some time now and it continues to be one as India progress to the next stage of the Asia Cup. In the game against Pakistan, India's top-order batters had a tough time against the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Skipper Rohit Sharma fell to an inswinger around the off-stump by Afridi, a delivery that has troubled him several times in the past. Virat Kohli was the victim of his indecision as he chopped on a delivery by the same bowler back to his stumps. Both Sharma and Kohli have terrible numbers against left-arm pace bowling in ODIs since 2021 and opposition teams will look to exploit this weakness of theirs.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill never looked comfortable in the middle, and was all at sea against the arch-rivals. His numbers in recent times haven't been convincing either, and while both Gill and Rohit enjoyed a field day against Nepal, the bowling attack was not the best by any stretch of imagination. India desperately need their top three to step up in the Super Fours, where the challenge will be much bigger in magnitude.

#2. Rusty show by bowlers

The Indian bowlers didn't have a great outing against Nepal, as they conceded 230 runs. The ruthlessness was missing, something that Pakistan seemed to possess - as they bowled out the associate side for just 104 in the opening game of the tournament.

India allowed Nepal to build an opening stand of 65 runs and later conceded a 50-run partenrship for the 7th wicket. The bowlers in general and Mohammed Siraj in particular looked rusty. Then there was Shardul Thakur who bowled completely against the field that skipper Rohit Sharma had set.

Unfortunately for India, their premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah has not had an opportunity with the ball so far in the tournament. While his class is known to everyone, the lack of game-time could hurt India in the next stage.

#3. Poor Fielding

India's fielding against Nepal was appaling, with some of the senior pros dropping easy, strightforward chances. In the first over of the encounter, Shreyas Iyer let go of a chance at first slip, which cost the team 37 runs. In the very next delivery, Virat Kohli dropped an absolute dolly at short cover. The batter, Aasif Sheikh, made India pay as he added another 57 runs before eventually being dismissed. Then, in the fourth over, wicketkeeper, Ishan Kishan made a mess of another regulation chance.

Nepal went on to score 230 and while India won the game, there will be better opponents on the road ahead and they will make Rohit and Co. pay if they continue to show such sloppiness in the field. India need to make sure that come the Super Fours, their ground work is professional and precise.