3 controversial moments that ignited the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate in World Cups ft. Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews lost his wicket via 'timed out' mode of dismissal in the ongoing 2023 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on November 6. The Sri Lankan all-rounder took more than three minutes to get ready for the first ball of his innings after Sadeera Samarawickrama's fall of wicket.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan appealed for 'timed out', and as per the Laws of Cricket, the umpires adjudged Angelo Mathews out. The all-rounder was furious as he walked back to the dressing room without facing a ball.

Here's what the Law 40.1.1. states:

"After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out."

Although Angelo Mathews' dismissal was as per the laws of cricket, it has sparked a debate about the 'Spirit of Cricket'. Here's a look at three instances when this type of discussion started during a World Cup match.

#1 Angelo Mathews creates an unwanted record in Delhi, 2023 World Cup

As mentioned earlier, Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews got 'timed out' during the 2023 World Cup match against Bangladesh. Mathews took more than three minutes to get ready because of some issues with his helmet.

While batters have been late in the past due to various reasons, the fielding teams have never appealed for 'timed out' in international cricket. Mathews became the first batter to be adjudged out in such a manner in an international match.

In the past, South Africa did not appeal when Sourav Ganguly took six minutes to get ready to face his first ball in a Test match in 2007. Hence, Bangladesh dismissing Mathews has sparked the 'Spirit of Cricket' debate.

#2 England angered majority of cricket fans in the 2019 World Cup final

England won the 2019 World Cup in the most controversial manner. Playing under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan, England kept New Zealand down to 241/8 in 50 overs. Chasing 242, England were 233/8 after 49.3 overs.

On the fourth ball of the final over, Ben Stokes smacked a full-toss from Trent Boult towards the mid-wicket region and tried to steal two runs. When he dived to complete the second run, Martin Guptill's throw hit Stokes' bat and deflected to the boundary line.

England went against the 'Spirit of Cricket' and accepted four extra runs. The match ended in a tie, and later when the Super Over also ended in a tie, England became world champions via boundary count, meaning they won the trophy only because they hit more fours and sixes than New Zealand in that game.

Quite a few cricket fans with angry with England after the World Cup. The ICC even changed the tied Super Over rule, with boundary count no longer being the decisive factor in cricket.

#3 Kusal Mendis outwits Adil Rashid but sparks Spirit of Cricket debate, 2023 World Cup

Before Angelo Mathews' controversial dismissal, the Sri Lankan team sparked another 'Spirit of Cricket' debate when their captain Kusal Mendis decided to dismiss England's Adil Rashid via a run-out in a smart fashion.

Expand Tweet

Maheesh Theekshana bowled a wide delivery to David Willey on the final ball of the 32nd over. The ball went to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, who threw it straight towards the non-striker's end, catching Adil Rashid short of his crease. This mode of dismissal ignited a 'Spirit of Cricket' debate among the English fans.