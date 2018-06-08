3 current IPL stars who played just one T20I for India

Here we take a look at the 3 current IPL stars who played just One T20I for India.

The Indian Premier League is arguably the most followed T20 league in the world. It gives a platform for young Indian cricketers to showcase their talent in one of the biggest cricketing stages. Also, budding Indian players are given the opportunity to play and interact with some of the greatest cricketers and coaches in the world.

Players like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Barinder Sran, Axar Patel, Manish Pandey, Joginder Sharma, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ravindra Jadeja has made into the Indian Twenty20 and ODI team mainly because of some phenomenal performances in IPL.

Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Dinesh Mongia, Murali Kartik, Sudeep Tyagi, Subramaniam Badrinath, Sreenath Aravind, Pawan Negi, Rishi Dhawan, Parveez Rasool, and Washington Sundar has played only One Twenty20 International for India.

Without much ado, let's take a look at the three current IPL stars who has played only one Twenty20I for India so far.

#1 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson had another succesful stint in the IPL 2018

Sanju Samson is one of the most successful players in IPL cricket over the years. Ever since his debut in 2013 as an 18-year-old, the Kerala wicket-keeper batsman has been a consistent performer in the tournament.

He has played 81 IPL games so far and scored 1867 runs at an average of 26.67 and a strike rate of 127.35. His IPL career included 10 fifties and a stunning hundred. He was brought into the Indian T20 side on the back of some strong IPL performances.

He made his T20I debut in 2015 when India toured Zimbabwe. He scored 19 off 24 balls in his only T20I innings as India lost the game by 10 runs at Harare. It was his only international appearance for India in all three formats of the game.

He is only 23 right now and has all the time in the world to make a comeback into the Indian T20 team in the future.