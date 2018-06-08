Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 current IPL stars who played just one T20I for India

Here we take a look at the 3 current IPL stars who played just One T20I for India.

sujith mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 16:02 IST
632

The Indian Premier League is arguably the most followed T20 league in the world. It gives a platform for young Indian cricketers to showcase their talent in one of the biggest cricketing stages. Also, budding Indian players are given the opportunity to play and interact with some of the greatest cricketers and coaches in the world.

Players like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Barinder Sran, Axar Patel, Manish Pandey, Joginder Sharma, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ravindra Jadeja has made into the Indian Twenty20 and ODI team mainly because of some phenomenal performances in IPL.

Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Dinesh Mongia, Murali Kartik, Sudeep Tyagi, Subramaniam Badrinath, Sreenath Aravind, Pawan Negi, Rishi Dhawan, Parveez Rasool, and Washington Sundar has played only One Twenty20 International for India.

Without much ado, let's take a look at the three current IPL stars who has played only one Twenty20I for India so far.

#1 Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals v Kings XI Punjab - IPL T20 Match
Sanju Samson had another succesful stint in the IPL 2018

Sanju Samson is one of the most successful players in IPL cricket over the years. Ever since his debut in 2013 as an 18-year-old, the Kerala wicket-keeper batsman has been a consistent performer in the tournament.

Also read: Sportskeeda's exclusive interview with Sanju Samson

He has played 81 IPL games so far and scored 1867 runs at an average of 26.67 and a strike rate of 127.35. His IPL career included 10 fifties and a stunning hundred. He was brought into the Indian T20 side on the back of some strong IPL performances.

He made his T20I debut in 2015 when India toured Zimbabwe. He scored 19 off 24 balls in his only T20I innings as India lost the game by 10 runs at Harare. It was his only international appearance for India in all three formats of the game.

He is only 23 right now and has all the time in the world to make a comeback into the Indian T20 team in the future.

Page 1 of 3 Next
IPL 2018 Indian Cricket Team Umesh Yadav Sanju Samson
IPL 2018: 3 players who can make their Indian team...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 CSK finds who went on to play for India
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 top performers who can be a part of India’s...
RELATED STORY
IPL: Stars who have played as many matches as the number...
RELATED STORY
5 current Indian team stars who once played for RCB
RELATED STORY
5 Indian internationals you didn't know who played for...
RELATED STORY
Both David Warner and Kane Williamson give free hand to...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who played IPL and then played for India
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: BCCI to monitor workload of 23 Team India hopefuls
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 top cricketers who won't be playing in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us