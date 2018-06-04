Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Dhoni really knows how to handle his players, says Karn Sharma after lifting 3rd IPL title in a row

Karn Sharma achieved the rare feat of lifting the IPL title for the third consecutive time this year.

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive 04 Jun 2018, 15:45 IST
411

Three years, three different franchises, and three IPL titles
Three years, three different franchises, and three IPL titles

While the Chennai Super Kings reeled off in celebrations, lifting their third IPL title after defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad, most of their players had to wait seven long years before getting their hands on the trophy once again.

However, for Karn Sharma, it was quite a similar feeling.

Before getting picked by the Chennai Super Kings in this year's auction, Sharma plied his trade for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians over the past two years and as we all know, SRH won the title in 2016 and the Mumbai Indians were victorious last year. This meant that the 30-year-old leg-break bowler got to lift the trophy for the third time in three years - an extremely rare feat.

Despite not playing too many games this season, Sharma was an integral part of CSK's squad and chipped in with worthy contributions throughout the season. He played 6 matches and picked up four wickets this season, including the vital wicket of Kane Williamson in the final.

In fact, he was also a part of the Vidarbha side, which won the Ranji Trophy earlier this year. Trophies seem to follow the 30-year-old wherever he goes!

Sportskeeda caught up with the leggie shortly after the IPL for an exclusive chat. Here are the excerpts from the interview.

Q. You have won 3 ipl titles in a row, something which nobody else has achieved. how does it feel? Would you say you are the lucky charm?

Obviously, it's a great feeling to win the IPL continuously for three seasons. It really feels great. I wouldn't say I'm the lucky charm, it's not like that. Each team I've played with over the last three years has played very well throughout the season. So, the credit goes to the whole team, not just an individual performance or luck.

Q. You did not play a lot of matches, were you expecting to play in the final?

I found out on the morning of the final. I was working hard before that. Since its the IPL, you never know when you're going to play. It all depends on the team combination. Sometimes, you don't get to play a single game because of team combination. You have to be prepared mentally and physically at all times. I was working hard on my bowling and fielding and I'm really happy that the captain and coach supported me and gave me the chance to play in the most important game of the season.

Q. How was it to play under MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming?

Playing under Dhoni is a big achievement because I haven't played too much under him. This was the first time I got to spend time and talk to him for 2 months. It was a great experience. He really knows how to handle the players.

Fleming is a great coach. He knows all the players well and talks to them and guides them. It was a great season under him.

Q. You have played under three great captains over the past three years. What has been the difference in their captaincy?

All three of them are quite different. They have all led their countries as well and their captaincy style is different. But, they are all great captains in their own way.

Q. Which IPL win feels the best?

All three of them are great. I cannot compare. Winning the title itself is a huge thing and I'm glad to have won three titles.

Q. You made your debut in 2014 and played just one game. Do you feel you should have got more chances seeing your domestic and IPL records?

My main aim is to continue performing well and working hard. Selection is not in my hand so I cannot say much. I will continue to put in hard work and perform.



IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Karn Sharma
