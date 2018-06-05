Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

I feel I'm ready to get into the national team, says Sanju Samson after great IPL season

The 23-year-old from Kerala opened up to Sportskeeda after a great IPL season.

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive 05 Jun 2018, 14:55 IST
63

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai - India IPL T20
Samson had his best season in the IPL

He burst onto the scene as a teenager a few years ago and took the cricketing world by storm with his performances in the domestic circuit and the IPL. However, Sanju Samson, the youngster from Kerala, has played just one T20I so far for the Indian cricket team.

Despite consistently performing well, chances with the national team have eluded him. Such is the competition present to get into the Indian cricket team.

However, he continues to perform well and make a huge impact for whichever team he plays for.

The 23-year-old from Kerala had his best IPL season till date, scoring over 400 runs through the course of the tournament, which included a spectacular knock of 92 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the beginning of the tournament. He ended the tournament with three half-centuries and helped his side, the Rajasthan Royals, reach the playoffs.

Sportskeeda caught up with him for an exclusive chat, speaking about the recently concluded IPL season and more.

Here are the excerpts from the interviews.

Q. What are your thoughts on RR's performance this season?

It was a very challenging season for a team like Rajasthan Royals. We faced a lot of challenges throughout the season. Initially, we lost Steve Smith as a captain and as a batsman and then we lost our two best players before the playoffs. So there were a lot of challenges but we did really well to finish in the top four despite all these challenges and despite having quite a young team. I think it was a good tournament for us.

Q. Where do you think it went wrong in the end?

We started off really well as we took four wickets in the first 12 overs. From there, Dinesh Karthik played really well to get them to a good score and Andre Russell went berserk in the last few overs, to get to a good score. From there, with our batting line-up, our top batsmen should have taken the responsibility to finish off the match

Q. You had your best season so far, scoring more than 400 runs for the first time. What did you do differently this year?

I'm a very big believer in improving with every tournament I play. My aim was to perform better from the last season with the Delhi Daredevils. This time, I was more responsible and I played according to the wicket and opponent and according to what my team wanted me to do.

That's what I liked about this year's IPL. I didn't go "bang bang" and play it like a T20 format. Instead, I played according to the situation. Playing on a ground like Jaipur is quite different as it is a very big ground and the wicket is quite slow. You need to be sensible and smart and play a cricketing shot to get runs. So, that's what I did and I think I had a good time out there.

Q. What do you have to say about Ajinkya Rahane as a captain?

Ajinkya Rahane is a tremendous human being and is very balanced mentally and really good leader. We had a lot of ups and downs throughout the season and Rahane never changed the way he talked and was always very calm when he spoke to all of us. He was very encouraging and positive. It was a challenging season for him personally as a batsman but he was a really great captain to all of us.

Q. And Shane Warne?

Getting to know Shane Warne was a great experience for all of us. He is a very positive person and a dominating character and he likes to play his cricket like that as well. His cricketing sense is unbelievable. He was helping us with batting as well and was giving me a lot of tips throughout the season. His planning and strategies were great to listen to and overall, it was a fantastic experience.

Q. You have a stellar domestic record but you have played just 1 T20 international so far. Do you feel that you should have got more opportunities with the national team?

I think we have a very strong national team and it's not easy to get into. I feel I'm ready to get into the team and I'm just waiting for my opportunity to play for them.

Q. You are playing for India A in the upcoming series. What are your thoughts?

I think it will be a very different tour for us. We have toured Australia a couple of times and have toured South Africa as well. Going to England and playing a team like West Indies A and England A, it will be quite different. We are quite excited to play in those conditions and playing with different teams. We are all training really well.

Q. What are your thoughts on the youngsters like Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw, who are also playing for India A?

There is no shortage of talent in India. Every year, if you look at the domestic tournaments and the IPL, someone new comes up. The quality of players we have in India A or India side is very high. I'm just waiting to play with them and get to know them personally.

IPL 2018 Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson Leisure Reading
IPL 2018: Sanju Samson opens up about India comeback
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Eliminator, KKR vs RR: Sanju Samson's wicket is...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Fantasy Guru: What your team should look like...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 underrated cricketers who are having their...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 Best memes from the match between Royal...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 big money signings who are worth every penny...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: The Youngsters XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, MI vs RR: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, RR vs DD: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Three batsmen with 10+ sixes in an innings...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018