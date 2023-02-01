3 DC youngsters who can have a breakout season in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) missed out on a playoff spot by a small margin in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They finished fifth in the standings, two points adrift of fourth-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

However, they will look to put in a better performance in IPL 2023 and chase their dream of winning their maiden title. To their dismay, DC will miss the services of their skipper Rishabh Pant, who was involved in a car accident in December 2022 and will remain out of action for the majority of 2023.

Having said that, the Capitals still have a decent squad at their disposal to challenge the top teams. Besides having some experienced players in their ranks, DC also have several young talents who can take IPL 2023 by storm.

On that note, let's take a look at three DC youngsters who could have a breakout season in IPL 2023.

#3 Yash Dhull

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



#HYDvDEL Yash Dhull ensured a quickfire start for Delhi in their 1st innings pursuit against Hyderabad in the #RanjiTrophy Yash Dhull ensured a quickfire start for Delhi in their 1st innings pursuit against Hyderabad in the #RanjiTrophy 👌#HYDvDEL https://t.co/mlA4Nk6R6o

Since leading India to the ICC U19 World Cup title in 2022, the young batter from Delhi has not looked back. While he had a superlative campaign in his debut Ranji Trophy season, Yash's white-ball numbers are even more eye-catching.

The right-handed batter smashed 363 runs at an average of 72.60 in his debut Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign. He batted with a strike rate of 131.52 and finished as the highest run-scorer.

If given the opportunity, Dhull could be a good option at the top of the order for DC in IPL 2023.

#2 Chetan Sakariya

After an impressive campaign with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2021, Chetan Sakariya shifted base to Delhi Capitals ahead of the last edition of the T20 league.

However, Sakariya's stock fell flat as he mostly warmed the benches. The left-arm pacer played only three matches, picking up three wickets. The youngster will look to turn the tables and will be eyeing IPL 2023 to make it to the selector's notebooks.

The Saurashtra cricketer has looked in rhythm in the ongoing Ranji Trophy and will hope to replicate the same in DC colors.

#1 Sarfaraz Khan

The young middle-order batter from Mumbai is the hottest property in Indian cricket right now. He has milked tons of runs in first-class cricket consistently for three years in a row now, which has put him in the reckoning for a place in the Test side.

However, Sarfaraz Khan, with his innovative shots, is more than a handy option in white-ball cricket. He scored 91 runs in the six games he played for DC last season at an average of over 30.

Sarfaraz could turn out to be a dangerous batter in the middle order if he gets a long rope. He will hope to keep the momentum going and make a name for himself as a T20 player in IPL 2023.

Also Read: 3 former PBKS players who would have been the perfect fit for them in IPL 2023

Poll : 0 votes